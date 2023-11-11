Esports & Gaming

7 best M4A1-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

By Akash Das
Modified Nov 11, 2023 07:24 GMT
7 best M4A1-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Valve’s most- anticipated first-person shooter, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), arrived to Steam on September 27, 2023. Upon its arrival, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) included a huge graphical upgrade over earlier editions of the FPS, making the game appear crisper and more aesthetically pleasing. This also applies to the skins, which now look much better in-game and have a greatly improved overall look compared to the ones in CS: GO.

The M4A1-S is the primary choice for the players on the CT side. A high rate of fire and controlled recoil are two of the gun's best qualities. Additionally, it has a higher damage output but a smaller magazine size. In the game, the M4A1-S is the enhanced alternative to the M4A4. When used by a seasoned player, its capacity to release accurate bursts of fire renders it extremely lethal.

The Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) community is always looking to customize their experience by buying cosmetics, and many opt for weapon skins that strike a fair balance between cost and appearance. This article will showcase a few of the best affordable M4A1-S skins in CS2.

Top 7 best M4A1-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

7) Flashback (~ $4)

M4A1-S Flashback (Image via Valve)
M4A1-S Flashback (Image via Valve)

The M4A1-S Flashback skin is part of the Glove Case released back in 2016. It has anti-war messages sprayed all over it and sports a street-style aesthetic.

Additionally, stickers from popular Counter-Strike e-sport teams like 100Thieves, and Fanatic have also been included with this skin. The factory-new version of the M4A1-S Flashback is currently available for $4 on Steam.

6) Night Terror (~ $2)

M4A1-S Night Terror (Image via Valve)
M4A1-S Night Terror (Image via Valve)

This skin is from the Dreams and Nightmares Collection, and the design fits its theme. The artwork of the M4A1-S Night Terror is quite scary, exhibiting an insomniac with gritty thoughts painted over the weapon. It also has unique artwork around the muzzle, which adds a dark and gritty tone. The factory-new version of this skin is currently available for $2 on Steam.

5) Vari Camo (~ $1.95)

M4A1-S Vari Camo (Image via Valve)
M4A1-S Vari Camo (Image via Valve)

This classic skin from the Dust 2 Collection came out in 2013. Even after a decade since its release, it is still one of the most sought-after skins in the Counter-Strike community because of its clean appearance. The factory-new version of the M4A1-S Vari Camo cosmetic is currently available for $1.95 on Steam.

4) Blood Tiger (~ $6)

M4A1-S Blood Tiger (Image via Valve)
M4A1-S Blood Tiger (Image via Valve)

Another classic skin, the M4A1-S Blood Tiger was part of the CS: GO Weapon Case 2 and is one of the best-looking budget-friendly skin in Counter-Strike 2. It features a simple red and black ‘tiger pattern’ all over the weapon that contributes to its clean design aesthetic. The factory-new version of this skin is currently priced at around $6 on Steam.

3) Emphorosaur-S

M4A1-S Emphorosaur-S (Image via Valve)
M4A1-S Emphorosaur-S (Image via Valve)

Claiming the number three spot is the M4A1-S Emphorosaur-S from the Revolution Collection. It is an incredibly well-designed weapon skin that features an artwork of a Velociraptor clawing its way out of the weapon.

The M4A1-S Emphorosaur-S may not be the latest skin in the weapon skin roster, but it is definitely one of the best budget skins in Counter-Strike 2(CS2). The M4A1-S Emphorosaur-S factory new version is currently available for $4.59 on Steam.

2) Briefing (~$3)

M4A1-S Briefing (Image via Valve)
M4A1-S Briefing (Image via Valve)

The blue, red, and grey color scheme of the M4A1-S Briefing holds a space of its own in Counter-Strike 2(CS2). Compared to the other skins, which were comparatively darker and less interesting, this skin has a whole different vibe.

If you inspect it closely, this skin from the Operation Hydra Collection represents a topographical map and stays true to a minimalist aesthetic. The field-tested version of this skin is currently available for $3.84 on Steam.

1) Basilisk

M4A1-S Basilisk (Image via Valve)
M4A1-S Basilisk (Image via Valve)

Sitting at the top position is the M4A1-S Basilisk from the Vanguard Collection, which was released back in 2014. The weapon has a finely sculpted basilisk carved onto its body, and it also comes with a spotless silver base.

This weapon skin has a sleek, glossy appearance that resembles the AK-47 Cartel skin in certain ways. The field-tested version of the M4A1-S Basilisk is currently available for $3.84 on the community market in Steam.

The prices of the M4A1-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 mentioned above are subject to change from time to time. Make sure you grab the right deal at the right time on the Steam market.

