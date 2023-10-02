Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) sticker guide: How to apply, remove, and get more stickers

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) lets you express yourself by applying attractive stickers on your weapons. Putting stickers on weapons was something that the CS:GO community was actively invested in. With the feature making a return alongside the full launch of CS2, there are many players who are looking for ways to get stickers in the new game and wondering how to apply them.

CS2 does not hold your hand through the process of getting, applying, and removing stickers, so it’s not surprising that many players are having a tough time with the feature.

Today's Counter-Strike 2 guide goes over everything you need to know about the new stickers system in the game.

How to apply stickers to your weapons in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

To apply stickers to each of your weapons in Counter-Strike 2, here are a few things that you must do:

Make your way to the inventory screen in the main menu. Pick one of the weapons that you want to apply a sticker on.

Right-click on the weapon. You will get a pop-up with the Apply Sticker option. Click on it, and you will get another pop-up showcasing all the stickers that you have in your inventory.

Pick the sticker you want to apply, and then hit “Continue.” This will apply the sticker to the weapon. However, you will be able to change its position by selecting the “Next Position” option.

How to remove stickers from your weapon in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

To remove an applied sticker in CS2, follow these steps:

Make your way to the inventory in the Main Menu. Select the weapon that has the sticker on it.

Right-click on it once again and tap on the “Scrap Sticker” option. Click on the sticker set to get the option to remove it.

Once you click on the sticker, the “Remove Sticker” button will pop up, and you will be able to remove it from your weapon.

How to obtain more Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) stickers

1) Trading with friends

One of the most popular ways of getting stickers in CS2 is by trading with friends or other members of the community.

If you are part of CS2 Discord channels, you will often find many community members ready to trade with you or who would sell you a sticker for a particular amount.

2) Obtain stickers from a capsule

As you play more games in Counter-Strike 2, you will often find capsule drops containing community and regular stickers. This is another common way of getting these cosmetics. However, do keep in mind that you will need to purchase or trade Capsule Keys to unlock them.

You can even purchase Tournament Capsules during events like Blast and Majors from the in-game store. These contain rare and thematic stickers for your weapons in Counter-Strike 2.

3) Cashing in your coupon

Participating in special events or achieving a certain milestone in CS2 will offer you a capsule coupon, which you will be able to redeem from the in-game store. Unlocking it will net you a sticker.

4) You might already have a sticker on a purchased skin

Some weapon skins in the CS2 market might come with a sticker equipped. In this case, you can unequip it and then use it on another weapon or weapon skin of your choosing.