Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) cosmetic guide: How to inspect your skins

Counter-Strike 2’s new Source Engine really makes some premium cosmetics pop on one's screen. Hence, it's not surprising why one would want to take a closer look and inspect some of their favorite skins. However, skin inspection in CS2 works somewhat differently from how it used to in CS:GO. The mechanism has changed slightly, and the game does not tell you how to go about doing it.

This is why there are a number of players in the community who are confused about how they can inspect their skins from the main menu or when in a game.

That said, this Counter-Strike 2 guide covers all methods by which you can inspect skins and weapon cosmetics in CS2.

How to inspect weapon skins and cosmetics in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Here are a few ways by which you can inspect your weapon skins and cosmetics in Counter-Strike 2:

How to inspect Counter-Strike 2 skins from the inventory

To inspect your cosmetics from the inventory, go to the Inventory tab from the main menu screen. This will open up a list of all the skins you have collected in the game.

Then, click on the skin that you want to inspect. It should display an option to Inspect it, and upon clicking it, you can view the skin, rotate it, and zoom in on it.

How to inspect Counter-Strike 2 skins during an ongoing match

To inspect a skin when you are in a game, equip the required weapon that has the skin and then click on inspection. This will open up the inspection mode, where can cycle through all the skins you have available for the weapon. Select the one that you wish to inspect, after which you can rotate and inspect it from all angles.

To quit inspection mode, click outside the window for the game.

How to inspect the skins of other players in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

CS2 lets you inspect the skins of other players in the game so you can view the cosmetics that your friends are piloting.

However, to do this, you will first need to skin link. You can get skin links from the Inventory by clicking on the skin. Ask your friend to provide you with it.

Once you have the skin link, enable the console command from the game menu and then press “~.” This will open up the console command box, where you will need to paste the skin link. However, before pressing enter, you will need to edit the link:

Delete the text before “csgo_econ_action…”

Delete “percent 20” after the word “preview.”

Add a space after “preview.”

After hitting enter, you should get the skin model and be able to inspect it. However, you will not be able to use the skin as you do not own it.