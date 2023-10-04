Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) achievement: A New Beginning hidden achievement guide

Compared to CS:GO, Counter-Strike 2 did not get any new achievements apart from a hidden one called “A New Beginning.” While the shooter did drop with a new Source Engine, the amount of content is rather lackluster as CS2 only has three or four basic game modes at this point and no workshop, with a limited amount of maps.

While Valve will be adding new content and features down the line, casual players are not entirely happy with the current state that the shooter is in at the moment. Regardless, players who are serious and competitive about the game and its Prime mode are grinding at the ranked ladder and looking for ways to unlock the hidden achievement called “A New Beginning.”

The game will not tell you how to unlock it, which is why there has been some confusion among players as to how they can obtain it when playing matches.

This Counter-Strike 2 guide explains exactly what you need to do to unlock “A New Begining” hidden achievement in CS2.

How to get A New Beginning hidden achievement in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

“A New Begining” hidden achievement in Counter-Strike 2 can be unlocked by obtaining a multi-kill in any one of the game modes and then finishing the match. While it sounds easy to complete on paper, it’s an incredibly difficult achievement to obtain, especially if you are new to the game.

Low-ttk shooters like CS2 can be a challenging experience for those unfamiliar with the genre. To get a multi-kill in it, you will need two or more kills in quick succession, which is not easy to pull off when your prior shooter experience is only with something like Call of Duty.

However, to improve your chances of getting a multi-kill in the game and obtaining “A New Beginning” hidden achievement, play Deathmatch free-for-all. Even if you are bad with your aim, the game mode will help you improve significantly while at the same time significantly raising your chances of getting a multi-kill.

Free-for-all mode is where you are up against nine other players on the server. The one with the most kills by the end of the timer wins the match.

As it is a 9v1 mode, you can unlock the “A New Beginning” hidden achievement in no time in Counter-Strike 2.