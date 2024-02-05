w0nderful CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov is a professional CS2 player who plays for the Ukrainian organization NAVI. He plays the role of a primary AWPer for his team. After s1imple decided to take a break from the Counter-Strike scene, NAVI required a primary AWPer, and that’s when they found w0nderful. With s1mple being missing from the roster, Ihor has big shoes to fill for this current NAVI roster. However, despite having tier-1 players like JL, b1t, and AleksiB, he never failed to mesmerize NAVI fans.
As a primary AWPer, w0nderful has grown over the years and adopted a more aggressive play style than his previous team. Yet, he has much to prove as a CS2 professional. He and his team are definitely one of the top contenders of IEM Katowice 2024.
Hence, here’s a detailed description of w0nderful's CS2 settings for players who want to emulate his playstyle and attain an advantage in their premier and competitive matches.
Everything to know about w0nderful CS2 settings in 2024
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2.67
- eDPI: 1068
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 2000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Style: Classic Static
- Dot: No
- Follow Recoil: No
- Length: 1
- Thickness: 0
- Gap: -3
- Outline: No
- Color: Cyan
- Red: 255
- Green: 255
- Blue: 255
- Alpha: Yes
- Alpha Value: 255
- T Style: No
- Deployed Weapon Gap: No
- Sniper Width: 0
ViewModel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280 X 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 77%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Blilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled
Hud
- HUD Scale: 1
- HUD Color: Aqua
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Size: 0.5
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard White
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset White
- Mousepad: Hator Tonn Evo Limited Edition
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 15
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Graphics Card Settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 100%
So, that's it regarding w0nderful's CS2 settings. To check more articles like this, follow the Sportskeeda page.
