w0nderful CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov is a professional CS2 player who plays for the Ukrainian organization NAVI. He plays the role of a primary AWPer for his team. After s1imple decided to take a break from the Counter-Strike scene, NAVI required a primary AWPer, and that’s when they found w0nderful. With s1mple being missing from the roster, Ihor has big shoes to fill for this current NAVI roster. However, despite having tier-1 players like JL, b1t, and AleksiB, he never failed to mesmerize NAVI fans.

As a primary AWPer, w0nderful has grown over the years and adopted a more aggressive play style than his previous team. Yet, he has much to prove as a CS2 professional. He and his team are definitely one of the top contenders of IEM Katowice 2024.

Hence, here’s a detailed description of w0nderful's CS2 settings for players who want to emulate his playstyle and attain an advantage in their premier and competitive matches.

Everything to know about w0nderful CS2 settings in 2024

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 2.67

2.67 eDPI: 1068

1068 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 2000

2000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Style: Classic Static

Classic Static Dot: No

No Follow Recoil: No

No Length: 1

1 Thickness: 0

0 Gap: -3

-3 Outline: No

No Color: Cyan

Cyan Red: 255

255 Green: 255

255 Blue: 255

255 Alpha: Yes

Yes Alpha Value: 255

255 T Style : No

: No Deployed Weapon Gap: No

No Sniper Width: 0

ViewModel

FOV: 68

68 Offset X: 2.5

2.5 Offset Y: 0

0 Offset Z: -1.5

-1.5 Preseptos: 3

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280 X 960

1280 X 960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Scaling Mode: Stretched

Stretched Brightness: 77%

77% Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

8x MSAA Global Shadow Quality: High

High Model/Texture Detail: Low

Low Texture Filtering Mode: Blilinear

Blilinear Shader Detail: Low

Low Particle Detail: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled High Dynamic Range: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

Disabled (Highest Quality) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Hud

HUD Scale: 1

1 HUD Color: Aqua

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Yes Radar is Rotating: Yes

Yes Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes

Yes Radar Hud Size: 1

1 Radar Map Size: 0.5

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard White

Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard White Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset White

Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset White Mousepad: Hator Tonn Evo Limited Edition

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Intel Core i9-12900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 15

15 Color Vibrance: 12

12 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: Standard

Standard Brightness: 80

80 Contrast: 60

60 Sharpness: 10

10 Gamma: 2

2 Color Temperature: Normal

Normal AMA: High

Graphics Card Settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 100%

So, that's it regarding w0nderful's CS2 settings. To check more articles like this, follow the Sportskeeda page.

