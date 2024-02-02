donk CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

donk has stormed into the CS2 scene as the next big thing. The Russian rifler currently plays for Team Spirit, which consists of other excellent players such as sh1ro and zont1x. However, it is donk that has been the talk of the town for his incredibly fun-to-watch playstyle.

The 17-year-old entry fragger epitomizes the playstyle of simply pressing the W key and pushing forward to find kills. The Russian prodigy does this consistently against the best in the world thanks to his tremendous raw aim and cerebral nature, while having an aggressive playstyle. This makes him one of the most-talked-about pro players at the moment.

CS2 settings used by Team Spirit's donk in 2024

Expand Tweet

With his fantastic aim and smooth gameplay, donk has inspired many fans to emulate his playstyle in their own games. This is where knowing donk's CS2 settings can come in handy. CS2 has a notoriously complex and difficult-to-understand settings menu for newer players to grasp.

Copying a pro player's CS2 settings, such as donk's, will surely help beginners get on the right track while bringing in some variety for veterans as well.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.25

eDPI: 1000

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Style: Classic Static

Dot: No

Follow Recoil: No

Length: 1

Thickness: 0

Gap: -3.2

Outline: No

Color: Green

Red: 255

Green: 255

Blue: 255

Alpha: Yes

Alpha Value: 255

T Style: No

Deployed Weapon Gap: No

Sniper Width: 0

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 109%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Trilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

High Dynamic Range: Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.9

HUD Color: Pink

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes

Radar Hud Size: 1

Radar Map Zoom: 0.7

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Superlight X Superlight Magenta

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK+

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 5

Color Vibrance: 10

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: Gamer 2

Brightness: 80

Contrast: 80

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: User Define

Red: 95

Green: 100

Blue: 100

AMA: High

Graphic card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 50%

Expand Tweet

donk is currently playing his first big LAN event in the form of IEM Katowice 2024. It will be interesting to see how the Russian star's career pans out from this point onwards; he has garnered an incredible amount attention from the community.

In the meanwhile, fans and viewers can use donk's CS2 settings to potentially gain an upper hand in their own competitive and premier games.

Check out more Counter-Strike 2 articles:

Best CS2 teams || Best CS2 players || Best CS2 riflers || Best CS2 AWPers || Exclusive interview with SPUNJ