donk CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

donk has stormed into the CS2 scene as the next big thing. The Russian rifler currently plays for Team Spirit, which consists of other excellent players such as sh1ro and zont1x. However, it is donk that has been the talk of the town for his incredibly fun-to-watch playstyle.
The 17-year-old entry fragger epitomizes the playstyle of simply pressing the W key and pushing forward to find kills. The Russian prodigy does this consistently against the best in the world thanks to his tremendous raw aim and cerebral nature, while having an aggressive playstyle. This makes him one of the most-talked-about pro players at the moment.
CS2 settings used by Team Spirit's donk in 2024
With his fantastic aim and smooth gameplay, donk has inspired many fans to emulate his playstyle in their own games. This is where knowing donk's CS2 settings can come in handy. CS2 has a notoriously complex and difficult-to-understand settings menu for newer players to grasp.
Copying a pro player's CS2 settings, such as donk's, will surely help beginners get on the right track while bringing in some variety for veterans as well.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.25
- eDPI: 1000
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Style: Classic Static
- Dot: No
- Follow Recoil: No
- Length: 1
- Thickness: 0
- Gap: -3.2
- Outline: No
- Color: Green
- Red: 255
- Green: 255
- Blue: 255
- Alpha: Yes
- Alpha Value: 255
- T Style: No
- Deployed Weapon Gap: No
- Sniper Width: 0
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 109%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Trilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.9
- HUD Color: Pink
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.7
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Superlight X Superlight Magenta
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK+
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 5
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: Gamer 2
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 80
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 95
- Green: 100
- Blue: 100
- AMA: High
Graphic card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 50%
donk is currently playing his first big LAN event in the form of IEM Katowice 2024. It will be interesting to see how the Russian star's career pans out from this point onwards; he has garnered an incredible amount attention from the community.
In the meanwhile, fans and viewers can use donk's CS2 settings to potentially gain an upper hand in their own competitive and premier games.
