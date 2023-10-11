sh1ro CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

After a successful limited beta phase, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is out for the global playerbase. The title maintains its focus on aiming and tactical gameplay similar to its predecessor, CS:GO, but offers a sharper-looking environment having been built on the powerful Source 2 engine. This means out-aiming your opponent remains at the core of CS2's gameplay mechanics.
To perform well in the title, you need optimized settings, which can be difficult to zero in on, given the multitude of options in the settings menu. Looking at the settings used by professional players can be quite helpful when it comes to this.
Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov is a CS2 professional CS2 athlete of Russian descent. He is currently a player on the Cloud9 roster. The young gun came to the forefront of the CS:GO esports scene as a member of the Gambit Youngsters squad.
Everything fans need to know about sh1ro's CS2 settings in 2023
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.04
- eDPI: 832
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 2
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
You can also enter the following crosshair code directly into the game to implement sh1ro's crosshair:
cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
The following console command will also implement these settings:
viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;
Launch Options
-novid -freq 360 -tickrate 128 +fps_max 501 -console +cl_interp_ratio 1
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1024x768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Black Bars
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 88%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Low
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: 100%
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 15
- Color Vibrance: 15
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR II
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
These CS2 settings can help you get started if you are confused. That said, be sure to tweak them to fit your specific needs.