sh1ro CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

After a successful limited beta phase, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is out for the global playerbase. The title maintains its focus on aiming and tactical gameplay similar to its predecessor, CS:GO, but offers a sharper-looking environment having been built on the powerful Source 2 engine. This means out-aiming your opponent remains at the core of CS2's gameplay mechanics.

To perform well in the title, you need optimized settings, which can be difficult to zero in on, given the multitude of options in the settings menu. Looking at the settings used by professional players can be quite helpful when it comes to this.

Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov is a CS2 professional CS2 athlete of Russian descent. He is currently a player on the Cloud9 roster. The young gun came to the forefront of the CS:GO esports scene as a member of the Gambit Youngsters squad.

Everything fans need to know about sh1ro's CS2 settings in 2023

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.04

eDPI: 832

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 2

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

You can also enter the following crosshair code directly into the game to implement sh1ro's crosshair:

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

The following console command will also implement these settings:

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;

Launch Options

-novid -freq 360 -tickrate 128 +fps_max 501 -console +cl_interp_ratio 1

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1024x768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Black Bars

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 88%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Low

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 100%

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 15

Color Vibrance: 15

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 60

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S

Mousepad: Zowie G-SR II

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

These CS2 settings can help you get started if you are confused. That said, be sure to tweak them to fit your specific needs.