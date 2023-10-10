XANTARES CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is the latest offering from the classic first-person shooter title developed by Valve. The title retains the basic principles of the fan-favorite CS:GO, and builds a better-looking, smoother-running world on the powerful Source 2 engine. Considering the core mechanics of CS2 remain the same, aiming is going to be the key to success.
If you have ever opened the CS2 settings menu, you will know the million different nuances that you can adjust in the title. Each of these can have an impact on your experience playing the game. Getting these right is difficult, especially for beginners. That is where looking at the settings of professional players can be pretty useful.
Can “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş is a Turkish CS:GO athlete expected to make waves in the CS2 scene. This guide will walk you through all his preferred in-game settings as well as the peripherals used by him.
Everything fans need to know about XANTARES's CS2 settings in 2023
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2.3
- eDPI: 920
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 1
- Blue: 50
- Green: 250
- Red: 50
- Dot: 0
- Gap: 0
- Size: 3
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0.5
- Sniper Width: 1
You can also enter the following crosshair code directly into the game to implement XANTARES' crosshair:
cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 50; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 50; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap 0; cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;
Viewmodel
- FOV: 60
- Offset X: 1
- Offset Y: 1
- Offset Z: -1
- Presetpos:1
The following console command will also implement these settings:
viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 1;
Launch Options
-noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 360 -novid -console -tickrate 128
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1024x768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 110%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Very High
- Model / Texture Detail: Medium
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: 100%
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 20
- Color Vibrance: 13
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: Gamer 2
- Brightness: 70
- Contrast: 70
- Sharpness: 8
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: Premium
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: ZOWIE FK1-C
- Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB MK.2
- Headset: Corsair HS80 MAX
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
XANTARES is a popular CS2 player, particularly for the "XANTARES peek," which is where you wide peek, making it difficult for the opponent to shoot at you, but you maintain impeccable crosshair placement. Turkish Valorant prodigy, Alfajer also stated him as one of his inspirations in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.