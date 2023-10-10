XANTARES CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is the latest offering from the classic first-person shooter title developed by Valve. The title retains the basic principles of the fan-favorite CS:GO, and builds a better-looking, smoother-running world on the powerful Source 2 engine. Considering the core mechanics of CS2 remain the same, aiming is going to be the key to success.

If you have ever opened the CS2 settings menu, you will know the million different nuances that you can adjust in the title. Each of these can have an impact on your experience playing the game. Getting these right is difficult, especially for beginners. That is where looking at the settings of professional players can be pretty useful.

Can “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş is a Turkish CS:GO athlete expected to make waves in the CS2 scene. This guide will walk you through all his preferred in-game settings as well as the peripherals used by him.

Everything fans need to know about XANTARES's CS2 settings in 2023

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2.3

eDPI: 920

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: 50

Green: 250

Red: 50

Dot: 0

Gap: 0

Size: 3

Style: 4

Thickness: 0.5

Sniper Width: 1

You can also enter the following crosshair code directly into the game to implement XANTARES' crosshair:

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 50; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 50; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap 0; cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

Viewmodel

FOV: 60

Offset X: 1

Offset Y: 1

Offset Z: -1

Presetpos:1

The following console command will also implement these settings:

viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 1;

Launch Options

-noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 360 -novid -console -tickrate 128

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1024x768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 110%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Very High

Model / Texture Detail: Medium

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: High

High Dynamic Range: Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 100%

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 20

Color Vibrance: 13

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: Gamer 2

Brightness: 70

Contrast: 70

Sharpness: 8

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: Premium

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: ZOWIE FK1-C

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB MK.2

Headset: Corsair HS80 MAX

Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

XANTARES is a popular CS2 player, particularly for the "XANTARES peek," which is where you wide peek, making it difficult for the opponent to shoot at you, but you maintain impeccable crosshair placement. Turkish Valorant prodigy, Alfajer also stated him as one of his inspirations in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.