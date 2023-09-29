device CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz is a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player hailing from Denmark who has now transitioned into Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). Part of Astralis' outstanding roster, dev1ce is known as one of the best players Counter-Strike has ever seen. He rose in fame during his initial tenure in Astralis, where he proceeded to win four Majors and even earned two MVP awards along with them.

dev1ce is undoubtedly recognized as one of the CS:GO greats, and his presence on the field commands respect. Known for his uncanny AWP shots, the player relies solely on outstanding game mechanics over flashy shots, which naturally occur due to his impeccable mechanical skill.

Everything to know about Astralis dev1ce's CS2 settings in 2023

Expand Tweet

After inevitably leaving TSM by the end of 2015, dev1ce was on his way to find a better team and hopefully more success in his CS:GO career. Fortunately, as Team Quesitonmark players formed Astralis, dev1ce found a spot for himself in this incredible roster. Astralis then began an unparalleled dominance in the following years.

From 2016 to 2021, the team remained a dominant deterring force in CS's esports scene. With careful coordination and the exceptional leadership of gla1ve, dev1ce and his entire team simply stomped anyone and anything in their way. The team proceeded to win four Majors, three of which were won consecutively in a row.

dev1ce, a calm, collected AWPer has played an incredible role in defining the meta in CS:GO. As we proceed to move into CS2, there is no doubt his role will shape how the game gets played in the near future.

Below, you can find the in-game settings and configurations used by dev1ce as he steps into his CS2 career in 2023.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2:00

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 5

Blue: 170

Green: 255

Red: 0

Dot: 1

Gap: -3

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Video Settings

Resolution:1024x768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Black Bars

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 95%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 2x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Medium

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Launch Options

-console -novid -freq 360 -tickrate 128 -w 1280 -h 960 +exec config.cfg +clientport 27022

Monitor Settings

Expand Tweet

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 12

Color Vibrance: 13

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 99

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: User Define

Red: 100

Green: 100

Blue: 100

AMA: High

Graphics card settings

Display Vibrance: 70%

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset White

Earphones: KZ ZS10 Pro

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange

Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900KF

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

CS2 enthusiasts can emulate dev1ce's settings to get a feel for how the AWPer functions in-game.

For more Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.