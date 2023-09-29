device CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz is a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player hailing from Denmark who has now transitioned into Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). Part of Astralis' outstanding roster, dev1ce is known as one of the best players Counter-Strike has ever seen. He rose in fame during his initial tenure in Astralis, where he proceeded to win four Majors and even earned two MVP awards along with them.
dev1ce is undoubtedly recognized as one of the CS:GO greats, and his presence on the field commands respect. Known for his uncanny AWP shots, the player relies solely on outstanding game mechanics over flashy shots, which naturally occur due to his impeccable mechanical skill.
Everything to know about Astralis dev1ce's CS2 settings in 2023
After inevitably leaving TSM by the end of 2015, dev1ce was on his way to find a better team and hopefully more success in his CS:GO career. Fortunately, as Team Quesitonmark players formed Astralis, dev1ce found a spot for himself in this incredible roster. Astralis then began an unparalleled dominance in the following years.
From 2016 to 2021, the team remained a dominant deterring force in CS's esports scene. With careful coordination and the exceptional leadership of gla1ve, dev1ce and his entire team simply stomped anyone and anything in their way. The team proceeded to win four Majors, three of which were won consecutively in a row.
dev1ce, a calm, collected AWPer has played an incredible role in defining the meta in CS:GO. As we proceed to move into CS2, there is no doubt his role will shape how the game gets played in the near future.
Below, you can find the in-game settings and configurations used by dev1ce as he steps into his CS2 career in 2023.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2:00
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 5
- Blue: 170
- Green: 255
- Red: 0
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -3
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Video Settings
- Resolution:1024x768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Black Bars
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 95%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 2x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Medium
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Launch Options
- -console -novid -freq 360 -tickrate 128 -w 1280 -h 960 +exec config.cfg +clientport 27022
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 13
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 100
- Green: 100
- Blue: 100
- AMA: High
Graphics card settings
- Display Vibrance: 70%
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset White
- Earphones: KZ ZS10 Pro
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange
- Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-13900KF
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
CS2 enthusiasts can emulate dev1ce's settings to get a feel for how the AWPer functions in-game.
For more Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.