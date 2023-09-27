Best Terrorist (T) Loadout in CS2

The official release of CS2 is right around the corner, and the hype amongst players is simply unparalleled. An influx of new players is bound to make their way into the popular first-person shooter. CS2 imports all its weapons from the arsenals of CS:GO, so veterans will have no problem adapting and making the best out of their loadout slots. However, the newer players may need a little guidance.

This article will help you fill out the 15 loadout slots with the most apt and powerful guns the Terrorist side has to offer.

What weapons should you equip for T in CS2?

Best T loadout in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve)

Pistols

Pistol loadout in CS2 (Image via Valve)

You can choose the following Pistols for a balanced loadout.

1) Glock-18

The default pistol available to the T side, the Glock is the only other weapon apart from the FAMAS to have a burst module. This weapon works best in close range, and we urge you to be aggressive when using it.

2) Dual Berettas

The Dual Berettas or Dualies are the perfect tools to rush down bomb sites. Priced at $300, the weapon has a sufficient magazine size and is capable of gunning down a whole squad in pistol rounds.

3) P250

An underrated gem, the P250, priced at $300, is excellent for eco-rounds. It can easily two-tap headshots across a vast distance, allowing for easy kills.

4) Tec-9

The Tec-9 is a devastating weapon in the hands of the Terrorist faction. Priced at $500, the weapon is perfect for anti-ecos, eco rounds, and as a secondary to the AWP. The Tec-9 possesses an extremely powerful aim-punch and can one-shot headshot anyone in close range.

5) Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle is one of the most powerful guns in CS2. It can one-shot headshot anyone across the map. It has an extremely high skill ceiling, and we urge players to practice with it because of its uncanny ability to turn around the most unfavorable rounds.

SMG

SMG loadout in CS2 (Image via Valve)

Perfect for anti-ecos, SMGs are great weapons suited for faster-paced rounds. These weapons are suited for rushes and simply running down bomb sites.

1) MAC-10

The MAC-10 offers impeccable bang for the buck. It is the cheapest SMG in the game, priced at $1050. It is also a great initiating weapon at close range and is especially useful in fights around tight spaces.

2) UMP-45

With damage comparable to an assault rifle, the UMP-45 definitely stands out in the SMG class. However, the weapon loses its efficiency over long ranges, so we recommend that you use it for initiation or to follow up in gunfights at medium range.

3) MP7

A jack of all trades, the MP7, despite its steeper price tag of $1700, is an extremely effective weapon across short and medium ranges. It has minimal recoil and a great damage output.

Shotguns

Shotgun loadout in CS2 (Image via Valve)

While we generally do not recommend shotguns in the Terrorist side, they do come in handy situationally.

1) Nova

This pump-action shotgun, priced at $1050, is a great alternative to the MAC-10 in certain situations. Despite being a shotgun, the Nova performs extremely well at even medium ranges.

2) XM1014

The XM1014 is one of the strongest shotguns available in CS2. Priced at $2000, it is the only auto-shotgun in the game. It is perfectly suited for initiating engagements in tight corners and would be our go-to pick if we were to choose a shotgun.

Rifles

Rifle loadout in CS2 (Image via Valve)

1) AK-47

The hardest-hitting assault rifle in the game, the AK-47 is undoubtedly the best rifle in CS2's weapon arsenal. Priced at $2700, it is a staple in the Terrorist side. Those who are uncomfortable with the recoil should practice because of the unparalleled firepower and utility this weapon brings to the table.

2) Galil AR

Priced at $1800, the Galil is the cheapest rifle available to Terrorists. It is a sound anti-eco weapon and even a great pick for buy-rounds in case you lack the money for an AK-47.

The Galil has erratic recoil, but despite that, it performs quite well in long-range encounters. For those who wish to rock with a rifle over the MP7, the Galil is a great pick at the same price.

3) SG 553

The SG 553 is a powerful and expensive rifle available exclusively on the Terrorist side, and it is the only one that offers a scope. Priced at $3000, the weapon offers better armor penetration than the AK-47 for a steeper price and lower rate of fire.

Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle loadout in CS2 (Image via Valve)

1) SSG 08

A bolt-action sniper available at the mere price of $1700, the SSG 08 is an incredible weapon. It offers much faster movement speed than the AWP and is a versatile pick across full-buy rounds and even anti-eco rounds. The SSG 08 also has the potential to one-shot headshot anyone across the map.

2) AWP

The AWP is the go-to sniper rifle in CS2. With the potential to one-shot anyone in the game, the weapon receives its due respect and importance. The AWP is priced at $4750 and is definitely a weapon you must strive to master.

For more CS2 guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.