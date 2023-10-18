broky CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Valve's highly anticipated First Person Shooter sequel, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), was finally released in September 2023. This new iteration aimed to make quality-of-life and graphical improvements and utility tweaks.
The release of CS2 has certainly created quite a storm in the gaming industry, but most importantly is a breath of fresh air for many Counter-Strike pros. One such player is broky.
Helvijs "broky" Saukants is an esports player from Latvia who plays for teams like Epsilon Esports and FaZe Clan. He fulfills the role of an AWPer for his team.
broky has been in the Counter-Strike esports scene since 2017. He has won many CS:GO events like PGL Major Antwerp 2022, ESL Pro League Season 15, BLAST Pro Series: Copenhagen 2019, etc.
Everything fans need to know about broky's CS2 settings in 2023
While broky hasn't streamed or created any content surrounding CS2 yet, he has been competing with his team in competitive events like IEM Sydney 2023. Mentioned below are his known settings.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.9
- eDPI: 760
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 255
- Color: 1
- Blue: 165
- Green: 255
- Red: 0
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 93%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: High
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
HUD
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Bright White
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: No
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: No
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.4
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini
- Headset: SteelSeries Arctic Nova Pro Wireless
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black
- Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 17
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 60
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 8
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Graphic Card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 100%
The above CS2 settings should be of great help for players who might be playing Counter-Strike for the first time. They can also learn some lineups to be more efficient in the matches.
CS2's release is an exciting event as it opens the legendary FPS to many players. It will also be interesting to see if the new sequel can break the viewership records set by its predecessor's esports events.