broky CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Valve's highly anticipated First Person Shooter sequel, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), was finally released in September 2023. This new iteration aimed to make quality-of-life and graphical improvements and utility tweaks.

The release of CS2 has certainly created quite a storm in the gaming industry, but most importantly is a breath of fresh air for many Counter-Strike pros. One such player is broky.

Helvijs "broky" Saukants is an esports player from Latvia who plays for teams like Epsilon Esports and FaZe Clan. He fulfills the role of an AWPer for his team.

broky has been in the Counter-Strike esports scene since 2017. He has won many CS:GO events like PGL Major Antwerp 2022, ESL Pro League Season 15, BLAST Pro Series: Copenhagen 2019, etc.

Everything fans need to know about broky's CS2 settings in 2023

While broky hasn't streamed or created any content surrounding CS2 yet, he has been competing with his team in competitive events like IEM Sydney 2023. Mentioned below are his known settings.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.9

eDPI: 760

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: 165

Green: 255

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 93%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: High

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

HUD

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Bright White

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: No

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: No

Radar Hud Size: 1

Radar Map Zoom: 0.4

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini

Headset: SteelSeries Arctic Nova Pro Wireless

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black

Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 12

Color Vibrance: 17

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 60

Contrast: 60

Sharpness: 8

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Graphic Card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 100%

The above CS2 settings should be of great help for players who might be playing Counter-Strike for the first time. They can also learn some lineups to be more efficient in the matches.

CS2's release is an exciting event as it opens the legendary FPS to many players. It will also be interesting to see if the new sequel can break the viewership records set by its predecessor's esports events.