floppy CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Ricky "floppy" Kemery is an American-German CS2 professional player currently competing for Complexity Gaming. Utilized as a Rifler, floppy has been competing in the Counter-Strike Global Offensive's pro scene since 2015. In an almost decade-long career, he has played for numerous teams like Cloud9, Team Singularity, ATK, Vision Gaming, etc.
When it comes to achievements, he has won several Counter-Strike events like BLAST Premier: Fall American Showdown 2023, Thunderpick World Championship 2023: NA Series #2, ESEA Season 39: Premiere Division- NA, and more. For a brief period in 2021, he competed in Riot’s tactical shooter, Valorant, for Cloud9. However, his team couldn't produce good results, prompting a return to Counter-Strike.
Everything fans need to know about floppy's CS2 settings in 2023
Since the arrival of CS2, floppy and his team have been vigorously grinding. While no content was produced for CS2, he did participate in the sequel's first-ever LAN event, IEM Sydney 2023. Unfortunately, his team lost to FaZe Clan in the Grand Finals, settling for a second-place finish. Mentioned below are all his known settings.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.2
- eDPI: 960
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 255
- Color: 2
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 0
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: Very High
- Model/Texture Detail: Medium
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Team Color
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.3
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
- Headset: Sennheiser GSP 600
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft
- Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
PC Specs
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti
Monitor Settings
- Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 5
- Color Vibrance: 13
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 1
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 100
- Green: 100
- Blue: 100
- AMA: High
The above settings will be immensely helpful for players who want to get better in CS2. However, to become more efficient, they must learn certain lineups for every map.
CS2 feels like a breath of fresh air for the Counter-Strike professionals. As more events take place, it will be interesting to see if the game can surpass its legendary predecessor.