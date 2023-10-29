floppy CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Ricky "floppy" Kemery is an American-German CS2 professional player currently competing for Complexity Gaming. Utilized as a Rifler, floppy has been competing in the Counter-Strike Global Offensive's pro scene since 2015. In an almost decade-long career, he has played for numerous teams like Cloud9, Team Singularity, ATK, Vision Gaming, etc.

When it comes to achievements, he has won several Counter-Strike events like BLAST Premier: Fall American Showdown 2023, Thunderpick World Championship 2023: NA Series #2, ESEA Season 39: Premiere Division- NA, and more. For a brief period in 2021, he competed in Riot’s tactical shooter, Valorant, for Cloud9. However, his team couldn't produce good results, prompting a return to Counter-Strike.

Everything fans need to know about floppy's CS2 settings in 2023

Since the arrival of CS2, floppy and his team have been vigorously grinding. While no content was produced for CS2, he did participate in the sequel's first-ever LAN event, IEM Sydney 2023. Unfortunately, his team lost to FaZe Clan in the Grand Finals, settling for a second-place finish. Mentioned below are all his known settings.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.2

eDPI: 960

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 255

Color: 2

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

Global Shadow Quality: Very High

Model/Texture Detail: Medium

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: High

High Dynamic Range: Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Team Color

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes

Radar Hud Size: 1

Radar Map Zoom: 0.3

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL

Headset: Sennheiser GSP 600

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft

Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 5

Color Vibrance: 13

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 1

Color Temperature: User Define

Red: 100

Green: 100

Blue: 100

AMA: High

The above settings will be immensely helpful for players who want to get better in CS2. However, to become more efficient, they must learn certain lineups for every map.

CS2 feels like a breath of fresh air for the Counter-Strike professionals. As more events take place, it will be interesting to see if the game can surpass its legendary predecessor.