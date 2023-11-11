Jame CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) came out in September 2023 and took the world of FPS by storm. It was expected to be the next best thing, consisting of all of CS:GO's mechanical aspects in a better-looking Source 2-based environment. Even though a lot has changed in CS2 compared to its predecessor, out-aiming your opponents remains at the core of its values.
To perform to the best of your abilities in this title, you must have highly optimized settings. Accomplishing this can be confusing, however, since CS2 offers many customizable options in its settings menu. That is where looking at the settings used by professional players can come in handy.
Everything fans need to know about Jame's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023
Dzhami “Jame” Ali is a professional CS2 athlete who currently plays for Virtus.pro. He fills the role of the primary AWP user in his team and is also their in-game leader (IGL). If you believe your playstyle is similar to his, you can try to emulate his success by using his settings in your CS2 matches.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 4000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 50
- Green: 250
- Red: 50
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -3
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
You may also readily import Jame's crosshair by entering the following crosshair code into the game:
CSGO-fYRbG-ZrOQC-Niw4b-8bZFh-n6QmH
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
The following console command will also implement these settings:
viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;
Launch Options
+fps_max 500 -novid -console -tickrate 128 -language english +cl_threaded_bone_setup 1 -sdr_spew_level 3 -allow_third_party_software
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 80%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: High
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
HUD
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Team Color
Radar
- Radar centers the player: Yes
- Radar is rotating: Yes
- Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes
- Radar HUD size: 1.3
- Radar map zoom: 1.00
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 14
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: Gamer 1
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: User Defined
- Red: 100
- Green: 100
- Blue: 100
- AMA: High
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Keyboard: Logitech G715
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black
- Earphones Bose QuietComfort 20
PC specs
- CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
Graphic card settings
- Display Vibrance: 50%
That covers everything you need to know about Jame's CS2 settings. Remember that these settings are best used as a reference point, and tweaking them to fit your individual needs will give you the best results.