Jame CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) came out in September 2023 and took the world of FPS by storm. It was expected to be the next best thing, consisting of all of CS:GO's mechanical aspects in a better-looking Source 2-based environment. Even though a lot has changed in CS2 compared to its predecessor, out-aiming your opponents remains at the core of its values.

To perform to the best of your abilities in this title, you must have highly optimized settings. Accomplishing this can be confusing, however, since CS2 offers many customizable options in its settings menu. That is where looking at the settings used by professional players can come in handy.

Everything fans need to know about Jame's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023

Dzhami “Jame” Ali is a professional CS2 athlete who currently plays for Virtus.pro. He fills the role of the primary AWP user in his team and is also their in-game leader (IGL). If you believe your playstyle is similar to his, you can try to emulate his success by using his settings in your CS2 matches.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 4000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 50

Green: 250

Red: 50

Dot: 1

Gap: -3

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

You may also readily import Jame's crosshair by entering the following crosshair code into the game:

CSGO-fYRbG-ZrOQC-Niw4b-8bZFh-n6QmH

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

The following console command will also implement these settings:

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;

Launch Options

+fps_max 500 -novid -console -tickrate 128 -language english +cl_threaded_bone_setup 1 -sdr_spew_level 3 -allow_third_party_software

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: High

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

HUD

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Team Color

Radar

Radar centers the player: Yes

Radar is rotating: Yes

Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes

Radar HUD size: 1.3

Radar map zoom: 1.00

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 14

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: Gamer 1

Brightness: 80

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: User Defined

Red: 100

Green: 100

Blue: 100

AMA: High

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Keyboard: Logitech G715

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black

Earphones Bose QuietComfort 20

PC specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Graphic card settings

Display Vibrance: 50%

That covers everything you need to know about Jame's CS2 settings. Remember that these settings are best used as a reference point, and tweaking them to fit your individual needs will give you the best results.