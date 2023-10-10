m0NESY CS2 auto-exec: All commands, how to use, and more 

Auto-exec commands play an important role in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) just the way they did in the fan-favorite CS:GO. These functions help in cutting down the tedious process of manually entering multiple commands upon launching the title. Even though they are designed to make your life easier, auto-execs can be a fairly complex affair to wrap your head around, especially if you are a beginner.

That is where taking a look at the auto-exec commands used by professional CS2 players can be useful since their settings and configurations are highly optimized to improve in-game performance. Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov is one such player, and he was gracious enough to reportedly share his entire list of auto-exec commands on his Telegram channel, which was, in turn, shared on X (previously Twitter) by Counter-Strike 2 content creator @NartOutHere.

This article will provide you with all the relevant details, including FPS counter, movement keybinds, jump-throw keybinds, and so on, and tell you how you can execute them in your game easily.

Every CS2 auto-exec command used by m0NESY

Expand Tweet

Here are all the auto-exec commands that m0NESY uses to make sure CS2 runs smoothly on his PC:

Note: After copying the auto exec commands, readers can use "Ctrl+Shift+V" to remove additional unwanted symbols (like the divider and bullet point) before pasting the file on their notes. Refer to the image in the tweet above to ensure the file is formatted correctly.

r_drawtracers "1"

hud_showtargetid "1"

hud_scaling "1"

fps_max "999"

cl_autohelp "0"

cl_showfps "1"

alias "_checkw" "-forward; alias checkw"

alias "+w" "+forward; alias checkw _checkw"

alias "-w" "checkw"

bind "w" "+w"

alias "_checks" "-back; alias checks"

alias "+s" "+back; alias checks _checks"

alias "-s" "checks"

bind "s" "+s"

alias "_checka" "-left; alias checka"

alias "+a" "+left; alias checka _checka"

alias "-a" "checka"

bind "a" "+a"

alias "_checkd" "-right; alias checkd"

alias "+d" "+right; alias checkd _checkd"

alias "-d" "checkd"

bind "d" "+d"

alias "_checkcrouch" "-duck; alias checkcrouch"

alias "+crouch" "+duck; alias checkcrouch _checkcrouch"

alias "-crouch" "checkcrouch"

bind "ctrl" "+crouch"

alias "_checkwalk" "-sprint; alias checkwalk"

alias "walk" "+sprint; alias checkwalk _checkwalk"

alias "-walk" "checkwalk"

bind "shift" "+walk"

alias "+jumpaction" "+jump; ";

alias "+throwaction" "-attack; -attack2";

alias "-jumpaction" "-jump";

bind "j" "+jumpaction; +throwaction;"

How to use m0NESY's CS2 auto-exec commands

You need to follow two simple steps to implement these commands:

Create a working auto-exec file. Place it in the correct directory of the game's core files.

How to create an auto-exec file

To create one of these, you must do the following:

Open a text editor app (Notepad, Word, etc) on your Windows PC.

Copy the codes mentioned in the previous section and paste them in the note one after the other.

Once you have input all the necessary commands, name the file "autoexec.cfg" and save it.

Placing the auto-exec in the correct folder

You must place the note you create in the correct location for it to be triggered every time you launch CS2. To do this, follow these steps:

Open your Steam library and head to the Counter-Strike 2 page.

and head to the Counter-Strike 2 page. Next, click on the Setting icon, go to the Manage tab, and click " Browse local files " to make your way to the game's local files folder.

icon, go to the tab, and click " " to make your way to the game's local files folder. Here, open the folder named game and then proceed to the csgo folder. Here, you will see another folder called cfg. Paste the auto exec note you previously created inside the cfg folder.

That wraps up the process of adding m0NESY's auto-execs to your game. Every time you launch CS2 after this, these functions will be carried out promptly without you having to move a finger.