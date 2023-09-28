How to see FPS in Counter-Strike 2, CS2 FPS command, and more 

After rising hype around Counter-Strike 2 since March 2023 and a successful Limited Beta phase, CS2 is finally here. The hype was equally welcomed as the game witnessed more than a million players within hours of its release. Considering in-game performance in a shooter title directly correlates with how the game is running, many players might want to track it. As a result, they would want to know how to see FPS in CS2.

For returning CS:GO players trying out the method they are used to, Valve (the game's developer) has changed the process a little bit, and the old net_graph console command will not work anymore. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the steps for tracking your FPS in Counter-Strike 2.

How to show FPS in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Unlike games like Valorant, which have the option to track FPS with the click of a button, you need to work a little harder to achieve the desired results in CS2. Follow these steps to see FPS in Counter-Strike 2:

Step 1: Click on the Settings (gear) icon on the top-left corner of the screen.

Settings menu position (Image via Valve)

Step 2: Navigate to the Game menu under Settings. Over here, the second-last option will be Enable Developer Console (~). Select "Yes" from the associated drop-down menu.

Game menu position (Image via Valve)

Step 3: Once you have done this, pressing the "~" key will trigger the CS2 developer console on your screen, and you will be able to enter commands.

Developer console option (Image via Valve)

Step 4: Input either of these commands: "cl_showfps 1," "cl_showfps 2," or "cl_showfps 3." Press Enter to activate it.

Show FPS in CS2 command (Image via Valve)

Following these steps should allow you to see track FPS in Counter-Strike 2. It will appear where the minimap is on your screen and update in real-time whenever you join a game.

How to see Net Graph in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Do note that this command will only show your CS2 FPS in numerics. To see a graphical representation, you need a separate command. Enter "~" and paste the "cq_netgraph 1" command into the developer console.

Doing this will show you a graphical representation of your connection quality on the top right of your screen near the kill feed.

What is FPS?

FPS refers to "frames per second," which refers to the number of images displayed on your screen every second. For example, 60 FPS means your display is showing you 60 images every second. Usually, the higher the number, the smoother your gaming experience will be.

What can impact CS2 FPS?

When playing a multiplayer shooter title like Counter-Strike 2, optimal FPS is essential. Low FPS will lead to the game lagging and might put it in a disadvantageous position.

Some reasons behind CS2 lagging could be:

Old graphics card

Insufficient RAM

Outdated processor

Slow hard disk

Maximized in-game graphics settings

This is everything you need to know about how to see FPS in CS2.