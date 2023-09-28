Valorant to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Sens convertor: How to convert sensitivity settings

With Counter-Strike 2 officially going live, many in the Valorant community will be looking to try out the game or return to it after moving to Riot’s shooter from CS:GO. Consequently, it's common for players to find a method for converting their Valorant mouse sensitivity settings to CS2. Mouse sensitivity settings are essential for helping you get more comfortable with how fast you can swing your crosshairs around. While some players use very high sensitivity just relying on wrist movements, most prefer a low one where they have to move their elbow.

Irrespective of your preferences, you will definitely want to convert your sensitivity from one FPS to the next as perfectly as possible. Hence, today’s Counter-Strike 2 guide will go over how you will be able to convert your Valorant mouse sensitivity settings to CS2.

How to convert Valorant sensitivity to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

To be able to perfectly convert your Valorant mouse sensitivity to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), here are a few things you will be required to do:

1) Know the mouse sensitivity you are using for Valorant

To know the mouse sensitivity that you are using for Valorant, you will first be required to open Riot’s shooter and then make your way to:

Setting > General tab > Scroll to Mouse option > Sensitivity: Aim

Beside the Sensitivity option, you will find a number, which is the sensitivity you use in the game.

2) Calculating sensitivity conversion

After you have obtained the Valorant sensitivity number, you will need to manually convert it to the Counter-Strike 2 version.

So to get the CS2 number, just multiply your Valorant sensitivity by 3.18, and the resulting number you get, you input in the CS2 sensitivity settings.

It’s as simple as that. However, if you don't wish to convert it manually, you can always try third-party websites.

3) Using third-party websites

Third-party websites like Aiming.pro will also help you convert your Valorant sensitivity to CS2. So just input your Valorant sensitivity there, and you will get the exact sensitivity number for Counter-Strike 2.

How to add new sensitivity number in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Once you have the new sensitivity number, you will then need to follow these steps:

Launch CS2 from the Steam client and then open the game console by tapping “~.”

If the console does not open, you will need to head into the “Game” tab in the settings and enable the developer console.

Now, type “sensitivity Number” in the command box. But don’t forget to replace the number with the actual value you obtained from converting your Valorant sensitivity.

Once you have changed the sensitivity values, give it a whirl and adjust if your aim still feels off in CS2.