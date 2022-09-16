Valorant aim guide: How to find the perfect sensitivity in Riot's tactical shooter? 

Riot Games' Valorant is mostly about crosshair placement and proper utility usage. When combined with unpredictable strategies, good reticle placement can go a long way and help one soar the ranked ladder fast. To master crosshair placement in Valorant, players need to find a suitable sensitivity for themselves.

The effective sensitivity in Valorant is governed by two values: aim and mouse sensitivity (DPI). Multiplying these two values will give an effective DPI (eDPI), which is an important number to note. Most prefer playing on a low eDPI as it ensures more accuracy with crosshair placement.

A flawless sensitivity value in Valorant isn't difficult to find, but the process could confuse novice players. This article will address the topic of determining the best sensitivity while factoring in one's playstyle, mouse type, and more.

A guide to find the perfect sensitivity in Valorant

A low eDPI value can be achieved in two ways:

Setting the in-game aim sensitivity to a moderately high value while keeping the mouse DPI low. Setting the in-game aim sensitivity value to a low value while keeping the mouse DPI high.

Most pro-athletes like to stick with the first option, but some thrive well with the second. There's isnt much of a difference between the two, but some claim that a high mouse DPI value can make movements smoother. However, one should always keep the eDPI as low as possible to ensure accuracy and stability of aim.

Effective DPI for beginners in Valorant should lie between 280-450, and shouldn't surpass the higher point. The most common eDPI value among pro-athletes happens to be around 280, but 300 at most. One should be able to clear angles fast enough and aim at enemies comfortably.

Choose the mouse DPI value you are comfortable with and adjust the in-game aim sensitivity to get the eDPI you want. The formula is simple: simply divide the preffered eDPI with the mouse DPI to get the aim sensitivity.

Now that you have a point to start from, head over to The Range and practice. Try adjusting the values as thinly as possible, if required. If you are a beginner in the first-person genre, you may have a harder time adjusting to the low-effective sensitivity. As such, you should give it some time before tweaking the values.

Here are a few examples of good mouse-aim sensitivity combos:

800 mouse DPI in combination with 0.35 aim sensitivity (effective DPI = 280). 1600 mouse DPI in combination with 0.20 aim sensitivity (effective DPI = 320). 800 mouse DPI in combination with 0.45 aim sensitivity (effective DPI = 360).

The third option from above is a good start for beginners in first-person shooter titles.

One must practice to become accustomed to the sensitivity they choose. Go to The Range and practice shooting the bots. Activate an Easy challenge if you are a beginner, or choose the Medium option for a harder session.

A challenge makes the bots spawn at random, and hence, serves as a good warm-up and practice for aim tracing and crosshair placement at head level.

Utilize the Challenge option in The Range to see if you are able to comfortably flick your aim. If the flick falls short, try increasing the aim sensitivity value slightly and try again. If you find it hard to aim on the head, decrease the value.

Finding the perfect sensitivity for a first-person shooter like Valorant requires time and one cannot figure it out within a day of practice. Moreover, the effects of aim sensitivity can be felt more in an Unrated or Competitive match. Hence, after the practice session, make sure to play a game or two to grab more insight.

