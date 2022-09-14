Dephh Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The heavily competitive nature of Valorant has forged and exposed many talents since its inception. One of the best in-game leaders on the VCT circuit happens to be XSET's Dephh, who has confused many opponents with his effective strategies and decision-making skills.

Hailing from the United Kingdom, Dephh joined XSET back in 2021, after a year of participating in unofficial Valorant tournaments with other rosters like Dignitas, Homeless, and FaZe Clan. He made the switch to Riot's tactical FPS after a successful career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Dephh is known not only for his leadership skills but also for his skilled gunplay. During his VCT career, he has clutched many rounds for XSET, thanks to his clean aim and movement. The underrated IGL has perfected his in-game settings to keep his aim steady, even in difficult situations.

Copying a pro's settings isn't enough to gain impeccable crosshair placement skills overnight. However, one can certainly make use of their favorite athlete's settings as references to create their own. This article will shed light on Dephh's preferred settings in Valorant, as well as his hardware specifications.

Everything you need to know about Dephh's preferred settings in Valorant

Dephh dictates the strategies for his team, which is why he prefers a support or flexible role for himself in professional games. He is generally seen picking Initiator Agents like Breach and KAY/O most of the time, but also plays Controller and Sentinel Agents like Astra and Cypher when required.

Support roles require players to remain composed and ready for a flickshot in tight situations. Therefore, having the right crosshair and sensitivity settings is of utmost importance. Having said that, let's take a look at Dephh's mouse settings, crosshair, map and video settings, peripherals, and more in Valorant.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2411T

ZOWIE XL2411T Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

HyperX Alloy FPS Mouse: Razer Viper 8KHz

Razer Viper 8KHz Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Razer Gigantus V2 Headset: Unknown

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.27

0.27 eDPI: 216

216 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outline Thickness: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: Q

Q Use Ability 2: E

E Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based On Side

: Based On Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 0.8

: 0.8 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1024 x 768

1024 x 768 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics Settings

The values for Dephh's graphics settings are currently unknown.

These are all the mouse, graphical, mini-map, crosshair settings, and peripherals that Dephh prefers to use in Valorant. Interested readers can copy the above values and test it out. Players can also use the above as a reference and make slight adjustments and variations that are suitable for their own playstyle and hardware.

