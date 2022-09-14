Dephh Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The heavily competitive nature of Valorant has forged and exposed many talents since its inception. One of the best in-game leaders on the VCT circuit happens to be XSET's Dephh, who has confused many opponents with his effective strategies and decision-making skills.
Hailing from the United Kingdom, Dephh joined XSET back in 2021, after a year of participating in unofficial Valorant tournaments with other rosters like Dignitas, Homeless, and FaZe Clan. He made the switch to Riot's tactical FPS after a successful career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Dephh is known not only for his leadership skills but also for his skilled gunplay. During his VCT career, he has clutched many rounds for XSET, thanks to his clean aim and movement. The underrated IGL has perfected his in-game settings to keep his aim steady, even in difficult situations.
Copying a pro's settings isn't enough to gain impeccable crosshair placement skills overnight. However, one can certainly make use of their favorite athlete's settings as references to create their own. This article will shed light on Dephh's preferred settings in Valorant, as well as his hardware specifications.
Everything you need to know about Dephh's preferred settings in Valorant
Dephh dictates the strategies for his team, which is why he prefers a support or flexible role for himself in professional games. He is generally seen picking Initiator Agents like Breach and KAY/O most of the time, but also plays Controller and Sentinel Agents like Astra and Cypher when required.
Support roles require players to remain composed and ready for a flickshot in tight situations. Therefore, having the right crosshair and sensitivity settings is of utmost importance. Having said that, let's take a look at Dephh's mouse settings, crosshair, map and video settings, peripherals, and more in Valorant.
Note: Dephh's preferences have been collected from prosettings.net.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2411T
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
- Mouse: Razer Viper 8KHz
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
- Headset: Unknown
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.27
- eDPI: 216
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1024 x 768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics Settings
The values for Dephh's graphics settings are currently unknown.
These are all the mouse, graphical, mini-map, crosshair settings, and peripherals that Dephh prefers to use in Valorant. Interested readers can copy the above values and test it out. Players can also use the above as a reference and make slight adjustments and variations that are suitable for their own playstyle and hardware.