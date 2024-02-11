Team Spirit and their star talent donk dominated FaZe Clan in CS2's IEM Katowice 2024 Grand Finals to claim their first-ever big trophy in Counter-Strike. Ahead of the Grand Finals, Team Spirit had established itself as the favorites, thanks to its magnificent run in the tournament. They won all 7 matches they played in the event, winning 14 maps and losing only 1 (to NAVI).

Regardless of their exceptional performance in their run to the grand finals, Spirit was expected to slow down against the dominant FaZe Clan. With one of the most experienced cores in CS2 and after maintaining a near-flawless run in the tournament, FaZe did look scary. However, the Russian team's star performer, the 17-year-old talent Danil "donk" Kryshkovets, put on a show yet again, showing Counter-Strike's global community that he is here to stay.

Here are the full match results of FaZe vs Team Spirit in the IEM Katowice 2024 Grand Finals:

Nuke : 9-13

: 9-13 Mirage : 11-13

: 11-13 Overpass: 3-13

Team Spirit wins 3-0

donk helps Team Spirit defeat FaZe Clan 3-0 in IEM Katowice 2024 Grand Finals

donk's historic performance at IEM Katowice 2024 (Image via X/@ESLCS)

With Team Spirit winning the IEM Katowice 2024, all eyes are on donk, and rightly so. At just 17 years of age, the Russian prodigy has proven to the entire community that even though it's his rookie year, he's here to take center stage and lead an entire generation of Counter-Strike players.

Since his promotion to the main roster from Team Spirit Academy in July 2023, donk has been ever so consistent, putting up numbers that rival some of the game's greatest players. However, in IEM Katowice 2024, he surpassed his own records and established an average tournament rating of 1.70.

To put things into perspective, ZywOo averaged a 1.47 rating in his recent BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 victory with Vitality, and even legends like s1mple, NiKo, and the like haven't experienced such an impactful performance in recent years.

IEM Katowice highest rated players (Image via X/@ESLCS)

As a result of his sheer firepower, donk has etched his name onto the history books, becoming the highest-rated player in IEM Katowice history. Today, we witnessed him surpassing NiKo's 1.51 rating, along with that of countless legends like olofmeister, pashaBiceps, etc.

With the IEM Katowice 2024 in the bag, Team Spirit has their eyes set on European RMR B, the qualifiers for the 2024 Copenhagen Major. Starting February 19, 2024, donk and Team Spirit will go head-to-head with some of Europe's top CS2 teams yet again to earn their spot in the upcoming Major.