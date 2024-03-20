Team Vitality at PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024: Roster, expectations, and more

The French organization Team Vitality has confirmed its ticket in CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024. Being the defending Major champions, it’ll put all the spotlight on the French Powerhouse. Despite their poor performance during IEM Katowice 2024, fans expect them to make a comeback and set their hands on that shiny trophy in the heart of Denmark.

Following their victory over ENCE in European RMR B, the former world champions are all set to write a legacy in the upcoming tournament. Having said that, let’s look at Vitality’s history and current roster alongside what can be expected from them at the CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion

Team Vitality History

Team Vitality started its journey in 2013 by entering Call of Duty esports. Later, they expanded their roster into various esports genres, including League of Legends, FIFA, and more.

The organization started its expedition in Counter-Strike in 2018 with an all-French roster including ZywOo, Rpk, NBK-, apEX, and Happy. At first, the French organization was off to a great start by showcasing decent performance. Their first victory came within a few months of joining the scene at the DreamHack Open Atalanta.

Since then, they’ve undergone numerous roster changes. The surprising part was until 2021, the organization targeted only French talents and had their moments in big stages like IEM, ESL, and BLAST.

However, they were missing the spark to be a Major champion. Hence, they added non-French talents, namely Magisk, dupreeh, and Spinx, to their roster in 2022, and that finally provided the push they needed to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

Vitality won their first-ever CS:GO Major in Paris in 2023. That was the golden year for them, and they ended the year on a high note by winning the BLAST Premier: World Final 2023.

Team Vitality’s current roster and achievements

Team Vitality comprises a diverse roster consisting of different nationalities.

Here’s the current roster for Team Vitality:

Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

Shushan Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Giladi Dan “apEX” Madesclaire (IGL)

Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Herbaut William “mezii” Merriman

Merriman Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Coach)

Here are some of the notable achievements of the French Powerhouse:

DreamHack Open Atalanta 2018: 1st

Charleroi Esports 2019: 1st

EPICENTER 2019: 1st

IEM XV - Beijing Online: Europe: 1st

BLAST Premier: Fall 2020: 1st

IEM XVI- Winter: 1st

ESL Pro League Season 16: 1st

IEM Rio 2023: 1st

BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023: 1st

BLAST Premier: Fall Final 2023: 1st

BLAST Premier: World Final 2023: 1st

Expectations for Team Vitality at CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024

After winning both BLAST Premier Fall and World Final, Vitality ended 2023 on a high note. It also performed well during the Spring Groups matches but failed to perform well during the IEM Katowice 2024, as the whole team looked out of form except ZywOo. He was the only one showcasing immense domination during the matches. Judging from the past, they are capable of individual prowess.

Moreover, the raw firepower of both flameZ and Spinx is something all Counter-Strike fans will always treasure for a long time. Under apEX’s captaincy, the team can achieve wonders. While some netizens still doubt mezii as the British rifler couldn’t bring much to the table, it’s high time for him to show his true potential and prove his doubters wrong.

And most likely, all eyes will be on ZywOo, as fans want to see him in his true form. With a rating of 1.45, he’ll definitely want to pocket back-to-back MVP awards to his name.

Good communication could be the key for Vitality to perform well throughout CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024, starting from the elimination stage on 21 March 2024. Moreover, the French Powerhouse possesses an immense firepower compared to other teams in the competitive scene. Hence, they have the full potential to be crowned the best in this first-ever CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024.

