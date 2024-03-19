Team Spirit at PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024: Can the Russian powerhouse come out on top?

Team Spirit is a prominent organization from the European region (Russia) that has secured its spot for the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024. From the moment this new roster of Team Spirit entered the big stage of the CS2 competitive scene, they’ve dominated heavyweights like FaZe, NAVI, Complexity, and more.

Following their victory over HEROIC (2-0) in the European RMR B, the current roster went on to create history on the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024’s main stage. That being said, this article will showcase the history & achievements of Team Spirit, and the expectations from them for this upcoming major.

Team Spirit history

Team Spirit is a European organization based in Belgrade, Serbia. Their journey started in the year 2015 with only one esports title: Dota 2. Later, the organization expanded its roster over multiple esports and started competing in three different games including Counter-Strike, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, and Hearthstone. They were a Tier-2 esports team competing in B and C-Tier tournaments.

While The Russian organization demonstrated decent performance from the beginning, the addition of chopper during the 2019 season proved to be a notable move for the team. Since then, Spirit has won several B-Tier and region qualifiers. However, they were lacking the firepower and failed to achieve something big.

Later in 2022, the organization shifted its headquarters to Belgrave, Serbia, due to the Russo-Ukraine conflict. The organization had its massive breakout in 2023 and to prepare themselves for CS2, the latest installment of the Counter-Strike series, they made significant changes to the roster. With magixx and chopper being the primary support and IGL respectively, they needed to fill that void where they were lacking firepower. The addition of donk and sh1ro to their roster seemed to be the missing pieces of the puzzle.

The roster’s performance under chopper’s captaincy till now is something that Team Spirit fans will cherish for a long time and many more to come. The roster concluded the 2023 season by winning an A-tier tournament, followed by an S-tier tournament in 2024.

Team Spirit’s current roster and their achievements

Team Spirit’s current roster comprises the perfect firepower that a pro team needs to dominate. Since their roster includes one Ukrainian and four Russian players, there is no linguistic diversity within the roster and the players face no language barriers while communicating.

The current roster of Team Spirit includes:

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov

Sokolov Boris “magixx” Vorobyev

Vorobyev Danik “donk” Kryshkovets

Kryshkovets Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov (IGL)

Vishnyakov (IGL) Myroslav “zont1x” Plakhotja

Since the advent of CS2 in 2023, the CS2 team has shown immense compatibility and dominance over several tournaments. Let’s take a look at some of the pivotal achievements of this Russian organization throughout their exploration of this Counter-Strike competitive scene:

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown: 1-2nd

1-2nd IEM Katowice 2024: 1st

1st Betboom Dacha 2023: 1st

1st Thunderpick World Championship 2023: 1st

1st PGL Antwerp Major 2022: 3-4th

Expectations for Team Spirit at CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024

By winning the IEM Katowice 2024, and BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, Team Spirit has set a high standard for other upcoming teams in the CS2 competitive scene. Along with having better team communication and teamwork, the team is also capable of showing individual prowess.

Most likely, all eyes will be on the star of the team, donk, whose performance has mesmerized the Spirit fans worldwide. He has an unusual playstyle promoting the “W” only gameplay, where he can just dominate other seasoned professionals with the help of his raw aim. He is one of the top contenders for being the MVP of this upcoming CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024.

Another player, zont1x, also has the potential to make the headlines. Both donk and zont1x were teammates in the Team Spirit academy. After seeing their improvements over the years, the authorities decided to promote them to the main team.

Moreover, sh1ro just completed the lineup by filling in as their primary AWPer. Most netizens said it would be disappointing if the CS2 Copenhagen Major happens without Team Spirit. Now that they’ve secured their place in this CS2 Copenhagen Major, the Russian Powerhouse will surely try to lift that shiny trophy and make a name for themselves.

