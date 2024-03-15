PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more 

The PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 is set to start in a few days as the best CS2 teams from various regions will convene in the capital city of Denmark to determine the first-ever CS2 major champions. Early favorites in this event include teams such as Team Spirit, Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, and Virtus.pro. However, the playing field is wide open, with plenty of lesser-known teams on the rise, making for an exciting viewing experience.

Ahead of the first CS2 major, here is everything you need to know about this prestigious tournament, including important details such as the match timings, livestream details, and the teams participating.

Note: The "Schedule and results" section of the article will be updated after each matchday.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

The teams that will participate at the PGL Major Copenhagen (Image via @PGL on X)

Format

The Elimination and Opening Stages of the PGL Major Copenhagen will follow the Swiss system. All elimination and advancement matches in these two stages will be best-of-threes, while the remaining matches will be best-of-ones. The top eight teams from the Opening Stage advance to the Elimination Stage.

The top eight teams in the Elimination Stage will then progress to the Playoff Stage, where a single-elimination bracket awaits them. All matches in this stage will be best-of-threes.

Teams

24 teams from the regions of Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific will participate in the PGL Major Copenhagen. Eight teams have received a direct seed to the Elimination Stage, while the remaining 16 teams will battle it out in the Opening Stage to determine the other eight teams in the Elimination Stage. The complete list of teams is given below:

Elimination Stage teams

FaZe Clan

Complexity Gaming

Virtus.pro

Team Spirit

NAVI

G2 Esports

Team Vitality

MOUZ

Opening Stage teams

Cloud9

Eternal Fire

FURIA Esports

Legacy

paiN Gaming

Apeks

SAW

ENCE

9Pandas

HEROIC

KOI

AMKAL ESPORTS

Lynn Vision Gaming

ECSTATIC

The MongolZ

Imperial Esports

Venue

The PGL Major Copenhagen matches during the Playoff Stage will be held in the Royal Arena.

Prize pool

A combined prize of $1,250,000 will be divided among the 24 teams at the PGL Major Copenhagen. Listed below is the complete table with all the relevant details:

Place $USD Qualifies To BLAST Premier Points Participant 1st $500,000 BLAST Premier World Final 3500 2nd $170,000 - 2750 3rd-4th $80,000 - 1775 5th-8th $45,000 - 1050 9th-11th $20,000 - 12th-14th $20,000 - 15th-16th $20,000 - 17th-19th $10,000 - 20th-22nd $10,000 - 23rd-24th $10,000 -

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 Opening Stage: Schedule and results

The schedule for Round 1 of the Opening Stage in PGL Major Copenhagen (Image via @PGL on X)

Listed below is the complete schedule for the Opening Stage of the PGL Major Copenhagen:

Round 1

Day 1 - March 17, 2024

Cloud9 vs ECSTATIC - 5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST

5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST Eternal Fire vs The MongolZ - 5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST

5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST ENCE vs Imperial Esports - 6 am PT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST

6 am PT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST Apeks vs paiN Gaming - 6 am PT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST

6 am PT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST 9Pandas vs AMKAL Esports - 7 am PT / 3 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST

7 am PT / 3 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST HEROIC vs Lynn Vision Gaming - 7 am PT / 3 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST

7 am PT / 3 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST FURIA Esports vs Legacy - 8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST

8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST SAW vs KOI - 8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST

Round 2

Day 1 - March 17, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 10 am PT / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST

10 am PT / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 10 am PT / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST

10 am PT / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 11 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST

11 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 11 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST

11 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 12 pm PT / 8 pm CET / 12:30 am IST (next day)

12 pm PT / 8 pm CET / 12:30 am IST (next day) TBD vs TBD - 12 pm PT / 8 pm CET / 12:30 am IST (next day)

12 pm PT / 8 pm CET / 12:30 am IST (next day) TBD vs TBD - 1 pm PT / 9 pm CET / 1:30 am IST (next day)

1 pm PT / 9 pm CET / 1:30 am IST (next day) TBD vs TBD - 1 pm PT / 9 pm CET / 1:30 am IST (next day)

Round 3

Day 2 - March 18, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST

5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST

5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 6 am PT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST

6 am PT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 6 am PT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST

6 am PT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 7 am PT / 3 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST

7 am PT / 3 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 7 am PT / 3 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST

7 am PT / 3 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 10 am PT / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST

10 am PT / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 10 am PT / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST

Round 4

Day 3 - March 19, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST

5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST

5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST

8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST

8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 11 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST

11 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 11 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST

Round 5

Day 4 - March 20, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST

5 am PT / 1 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST

8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 11 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Broadcast talent

The broadcast talent at PGL Major Copenhagen (Image via @PGL on X)

Desk Hosts

Richard Lewis

Sjokz (Eefje Depoortere)

Stage Host

James Banks

Reporter

Pala (Pala Gilroy Sen)

Analysts

moses (Jason O'Toole)

Pimp (Jacob Winneche)

Maniac (Mathieu Quiquerez)

Bleh (Sudhen Wahengbam)

Commentators

Anders Blume and HenryG (Henry Greer)

Machine (Alex Richardson) and SPUNJ (Chad Burchill)

JustHarry (Harry Russell) and Hugo Byron

Scrawny (Conner Girvan) and launders (Mohan Govindasamy)

Observers

shev (Marko Krajčeski)

jeyrazz (Sigurds Maikls)

zarx (Jake Karakouzian)

Jak3y (Jake Elton)

encg (Efren Chuong)

lolbanelor (Sam Davies)

Kejser (Niclas Guldbæk)

UnknownFME (Bastian Faber)

Loxar (Ondřej Lebeda)

Esio (Benjamin Doughty)

ItsRandall (Ryan Randall)

Where to watch PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Livestream details

CS2 fans worldwide can tune into the official PGL Twitch, YouTube, and Kick channels to watch the PGL Major Copenhagen. There will be two streams airing live on certain matchdays on Twitch, YouTube, and Kick when multiple games occur simultaneously, such as Round 1 and Round 2.

The livestream links for PGL Major Copenhagen are listed below:

