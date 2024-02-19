s1mple joins Team Falcons CS2 roster for the Blast Premier Spring Showdown

s1mple is set to make his return to CS2 in a shocking move, with the Ukrainian AWPer playing for Team Falcons on loan from Natus Vincere for a month. This coincides with the Blast Premier Spring Showdown tournament, where Team Falcons will look to secure one of the two spots to attend the Blast Premier Spring Finals.

The move has also resulted in the benching of BOROS after Team Falcons had a disastrous campaign in the PGL Copenhagen Major European RMR A, where the international team failed to qualify for the first-ever CS2 major.

Read on to know everything about this major transfer that has taken the CS2 scene by storm.

s1mple joins Falcons to mark his competitive return to Counter-Strike

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev is widely regarded as one of the greatest players that Counter-Strike has ever seen. The Ukrainian AWPer has dominated the competitive environment for many years and is best known for being the franchise player of NAVI; he has stayed with the Ukrainian organization for over seven years at this point.

However, this loan move to Team Falcons will see him without the black and yellow jersey for a brief period of time. The Ukrainian player notably took a break when the Counter-Strike esports scene transitioned from CS:GO to CS2. This electrifying move to Team Falcons could be the missing piece that rejuvenates and motivates s1mple to return to the competitive scene all guns blazing.

The benching of Mohammad "BOROS" Malhas will make it interesting to see where s1mple fits in with this Team Falcons lineup. Since Alvaro "SunPayus" Garcia is the primary AWPer for the roster, this could give the Ukrainian a chance to be a pure rifler and experiment with a new role that many fans have been talking about for a while.

s1mple will return to action during the Blast Premier Spring Showdown as Team Falcons look to bounce back after a massive disappointment in the PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major European RMR A. The tournament is slated to begin on March 6, 2023, and the Undertaker of Counter-Strike has the perfect chance to make a grand entrance in CS2.

