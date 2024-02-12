The PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A will start the road to the first-ever CS2 major for the top teams in the European region. Europe has been the best region in Counter-Strike for quite a long time and will receive a whopping 17 out of the 24 spots available in the Major that is set to begin in March. The first RMR in Europe will decide eight teams that will be present at the Major.

This RMR includes some heavy-hitting teams like Virtus.pro, NAVI, G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and the IEM Katowice 2024 runner-ups, FaZe Clan. There are also a couple of underdog teams with real potential to shine, including AMKAL ESPORTS, Eternal Fire, and Fnatic. Read on to know everything about this highly anticipated tournament.

Counter-Strike (CS2) PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

The qualified teams for PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A (Image via @pglesports on X)

Format

The PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 European RMR A will feature five rounds, with a total of 33 matches taking place. All matches will be best-of-ones, with the exceptions being the advancement and elimination games, which will be best-of-threes. The Buccholz system will be incorporated to determine the matchups starting from Round 3 to Round 5.

Teams

FaZe Clan

Virtus.pro

NAVI

G2 Esports

Eternal Fire

AMKAL ESPORTS

BetBoom Team

3DMAX

9Pandas

SAW

KOI

Into The Breach

Ninjas in Pyjamas

ENTERPRISE

Fnatic

Team Falcons

Venue

All matches will be held at the PGL Studio located in Bucharest, Romania.

Prize pool

Place Qualifies To Participant 1st-2nd PGL Copenhagen Major 3rd-5th PGL Copenhagen Major 6th-8th PGL Copenhagen Major 9th-11th Decider Brackets 12th-14th 15th-16th

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A : Schedule and results

The opening matchups of the PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A (Image via @pglesports on X)

Note: This section of the article will be updated as the tournament progresses

The current schedule for the PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A is as follows:

Round 1

Day 1 - February 14, 2024 (Wednesday)

FaZe Clan vs 9Pandas - 3 am PT/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST

3 am PT/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST Virtus.pro vs SAW - 3 am PT/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST

3 am PT/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST NAVI vs KOI - 4 am PT/ 1 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

4 am PT/ 1 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST G2 Esports vs Into The Breach - 4 am PT/ 1 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

4 am PT/ 1 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST Eternal Fire vs Ninjas in Pyjamas - 5 am PT/ 2 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST

5 am PT/ 2 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST AMKAL ESPORTS vs ENTERPRISE - 5 am PT/ 2 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST

5 am PT/ 2 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST BetBoom Team vs Fnatic - 6 am PT/ 3 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST

6 am PT/ 3 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST 3DMAX vs Team Falcons - 6 am PT/ 3 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST

Round 2

Day 1 - February 14, 2024 (Wednesday)

TBD vs TBD - 7 am PT/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST

7 am PT/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 7 am PT/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST

7 am PT/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A: Broadcast talent

The broadcast talent for the PGL Copenhagen Major European RMRs (Image via @pglesports on X)

Desk Host

Pala (Pala Gilroy Sen)

Veracity (Jasmine Kanuga)

Analysts

Pimp (Jacob Winneche)

Maniac (Mathieu Quiquerez)

Bleh (Sudhen Wahengbam)

Mac (Geordie McAleer)

dusT (Dustin Mouret)

Casters

Vince Hill and Jacky (Jacky Peters)

Dinko (Adam Hawthorne) and moses (Jason O'Toole)

Anders Blume and HenryG (Henry Greer)

Machine (Alex Richardson) and SPUNJ (Chad Burchill)

YouM3 (Michael Cassidy) and TeaTime (Mamoon Sabri)

LucyLuce (Lucy Eastwood) and BDog (Brandon Rawlings)

CodyCasts (Kyle Mullings) and Ne0kai (Neo Caine)

Interviewer

James Banks

Where to watch PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A: Livestream details

CS2 fans across the world can tune into the official PGL Twitch and YouTube channels to stream every minute of the PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A. There will be two streams airing live on certain matchdays on Twitch when multiple games occur simultaneously such as Round 1.

The livestream links for PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A are listed below:

PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A on Twitch: A stream | B stream

PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A on YouTube: Watch here

Check out more esports-related Counter-Strike 2 articles:

donk CS2 settings || Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan || IEM Katowice 2024 schedule and results || Who is donk? || Best CS2 teams of 2023 || donk and Team Spirit win IEM Katowice 2024