The PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A will start the road to the first-ever CS2 major for the top teams in the European region. Europe has been the best region in Counter-Strike for quite a long time and will receive a whopping 17 out of the 24 spots available in the Major that is set to begin in March. The first RMR in Europe will decide eight teams that will be present at the Major.
This RMR includes some heavy-hitting teams like Virtus.pro, NAVI, G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and the IEM Katowice 2024 runner-ups, FaZe Clan. There are also a couple of underdog teams with real potential to shine, including AMKAL ESPORTS, Eternal Fire, and Fnatic. Read on to know everything about this highly anticipated tournament.
Counter-Strike (CS2) PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
The PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 European RMR A will feature five rounds, with a total of 33 matches taking place. All matches will be best-of-ones, with the exceptions being the advancement and elimination games, which will be best-of-threes. The Buccholz system will be incorporated to determine the matchups starting from Round 3 to Round 5.
Teams
- FaZe Clan
- Virtus.pro
- NAVI
- G2 Esports
- Eternal Fire
- AMKAL ESPORTS
- BetBoom Team
- 3DMAX
- 9Pandas
- SAW
- KOI
- Into The Breach
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- ENTERPRISE
- Fnatic
- Team Falcons
Venue
All matches will be held at the PGL Studio located in Bucharest, Romania.
Prize pool
Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A : Schedule and results
Note: This section of the article will be updated as the tournament progresses
The current schedule for the PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A is as follows:
Round 1
Day 1 - February 14, 2024 (Wednesday)
- FaZe Clan vs 9Pandas - 3 am PT/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST
- Virtus.pro vs SAW - 3 am PT/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST
- NAVI vs KOI - 4 am PT/ 1 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
- G2 Esports vs Into The Breach - 4 am PT/ 1 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
- Eternal Fire vs Ninjas in Pyjamas - 5 am PT/ 2 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST
- AMKAL ESPORTS vs ENTERPRISE - 5 am PT/ 2 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST
- BetBoom Team vs Fnatic - 6 am PT/ 3 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST
- 3DMAX vs Team Falcons - 6 am PT/ 3 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST
Round 2
Day 1 - February 14, 2024 (Wednesday)
- TBD vs TBD - 7 am PT/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 7 am PT/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST
Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A: Broadcast talent
Desk Host
- Pala (Pala Gilroy Sen)
- Veracity (Jasmine Kanuga)
Analysts
- Pimp (Jacob Winneche)
- Maniac (Mathieu Quiquerez)
- Bleh (Sudhen Wahengbam)
- Mac (Geordie McAleer)
- dusT (Dustin Mouret)
Casters
- Vince Hill and Jacky (Jacky Peters)
- Dinko (Adam Hawthorne) and moses (Jason O'Toole)
- Anders Blume and HenryG (Henry Greer)
- Machine (Alex Richardson) and SPUNJ (Chad Burchill)
- YouM3 (Michael Cassidy) and TeaTime (Mamoon Sabri)
- LucyLuce (Lucy Eastwood) and BDog (Brandon Rawlings)
- CodyCasts (Kyle Mullings) and Ne0kai (Neo Caine)
Interviewer
- James Banks
Where to watch PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A: Livestream details
CS2 fans across the world can tune into the official PGL Twitch and YouTube channels to stream every minute of the PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A. There will be two streams airing live on certain matchdays on Twitch when multiple games occur simultaneously such as Round 1.
The livestream links for PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A are listed below:
- PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A on Twitch: A stream | B stream
- PGL Major Copenhagen European RMR A on YouTube: Watch here
