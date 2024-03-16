5 players to watch out for at CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024

Counter-Strike enthusiasts worldwide are set to witness the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024, commencing on March 17, 2024. A total of 24 teams from three major regions (Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific) are ready to create history as they head into the first-ever CS2 Major. Moreover, with a hefty prize pool of $1,250,000, all eyes will be on that shiny trophy.

The opening stage of the tournament will see numerous teams battle each other for a berth in the playoffs. However, teams are nothing without their players, and fans will surely witness several exceptional and mind-blowing plays at the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024.

Hence, this article will feature five players who have the potential to outshine others, ranging from upcoming talents to established professionals in the current CS2 competitive scene.

Players to look out for at CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024

1) donk

Donk (Image via HLTV)

Danil “donk” Kryshkovets is one of the best upcoming talents in CS2. With a rating of 1.51, he is one of the best players to watch out for at CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024. The 17-year-old rifler plays for Team Spirit alongside sh1ro, zont1x, and others. Following Team Spirit's entry into the tier-1 scene, the prodigy has taken the community by storm after dominating several veteran teams.

Despite a huge tournament like IEM Katowice being his first-ever big event, donk made headlines by securing an MVP award with an all-time tournament-high rating of 1.70. His combination of exceptional aim and an unusually aggressive playstyle helps him stand out as one of the toughest opponents to face. Moreover, fans have high hopes for this young prodigy after he won the recent BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2024. It’ll be interesting to see how this prodigy carries his form to the main stage and handles the pressure in his first-ever CS2 Major.

2) ropz

ropz (Image via HLTV)

Estonian professional CS2 player Robin “ropz” Kool has proven to the community that with immense dedication and passion, one can reach the top of success. Under Faze’s banner, he continued dominating the tier-1 tournament scene and secured three trophies since CS2's release. Best known for his calm and composed gameplay alongside the ability to outplay others, he is a force to be reckoned with.

Besides winning IEM Sydney 2023 and CS Asia Championships 2023, ropz and Faze got a headstart in 2024 after securing the top spot at BLAST Premier: Spring Groups. Additionally, with a rating of 1.15, he performed exceptionally well during the European RMR A, gaining his team a direct entry into the elimination stage. All eyes will be on ropz as Faze just needs to win three matches to make it to the playoffs round of CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024.

3) ZywOo

ZywOo (Image via HLTV)

Mathew “ZywOo” Herbaut is a French CS2 professional who plays the primary AWPer role for Team Vitality. Seeing his previous performance on big stage matches, it’s evident that ZywOo is one of the best players to look out for in CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024. After winning two important BLAST trophies, the World Final and Fall Final, ZywOo and Vitality are in great shape for the upcoming Copenhagen Major.

Despite facing some struggles during the transition CS:GO to CS2, he got back into shape, and now, ZywOo is ready to lift that trophy in the heart of Denmark. With an amazing rating of 1.44 in the last three months, he is a strong contender for the MVP spot at the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024.

4) ewjerkz

ewjerkz (Image via HLTV)

Micheal “ewjerkz” Pinto is a key player for SAW, the first-ever Portuguese team to qualify for a Counter-Strike Major. He and his teammates have set high standards and given much hope to the Portuguese CS2 competitive scene. Additionally, despite being a tier-2 team previously, ewjerkz and team have defeated big names like NiP, Enterprise, Fnatic, and more in the European RMR A.

Currently, he is eager to prove himself on an international stage. He might be the next big thing in Counter-Strike history since the CS majors have produced several upcoming players over the years. With an impact rating of 1.42, ewjerkz is a strong contender for the Copenhagen Major's MVP title if his team progresses to the latter stages of the tournament. We all hope to see ewjerkz in his true colors.

5) bLitz

bLitz (image via HLTV)

Garidmagnai “bLitz” Byambasuren is a Mongolian CS2 professional who plays under the banner of The Mongolz. bLitz and his team are surely the dark horse of this CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024. Despite being an IGL for the Asian powerhouse, he has showcased immense frag power, which is one of the key reasons for his team’s exceptional performance in the Asia Pacific CS2 scene.

Now, The Mongolz must prove themselves at an international level yet again. bLitz’s exceptional coordination with the team alongside out-of-the-box gameplay can outsmart any opponent of high caliber. The Mongolz will definitely try to capitalize on every single made by the other giants in the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024.

