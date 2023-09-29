ZywOo CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Valve's highly anticipated tactical shooter, has finally been introduced to the masses after the beta testing phase. CS2 is the sequel to the widely popular tactical FPS, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). It was made available to players for free on September 27, 2023. With the release of CS2, many CS:GO players are expected to excel in this latest installment, and one notable player to watch out for is Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut.

At just 22 years of age, ZywOo is a Counter-Strike phenom playing for Team Vitality. He was ranked as the No. 1 player in the world by HLTV in both 2019 and 2020, being the only teenager who has achieved this feat. Additionally, the young AWPer has led his team to multiple tournament victories, most notably the Paris Major 2023, IEM Rio 2023, and many more.

Everything to know about ZywOo's CS2 settings in 2023

The 22-year-old AWPer ZywOo has already gained recognition for his remarkable aim, his ability to hold angles, and his adeptness in eliminating multiple opponents at once. He was given the Most Valuable Player award at Blast.tv Major 2023, making it his 15th MVP award and becoming the third French player to ever win a Major MVP trophy.

Below, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by Zywo in CS2, according to data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 144

Green: 238

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 1

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.4

Amt Vert: 0.25

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

-novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 110%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Unkown

Wait for Vertical Sync: Unkown

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unkown

Global Shadow Quality: Unkown

Model / Texture Detail: Unkown

Texture Filtering Mode: Unkown

Shader Detail: Unkown

Particle Detail: Unkown

Ambient Occlusion: Unkown

High Dynamic Range: Unkown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unkown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unkown

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 12

Color Vibrance: 20

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 75

Contrast: 51

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: User Define

AMA: Premium

Red: 100

Blue: 100

Green: 100

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 50%

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB Transparent White

Headset: JBL Quantum 910

Mousepad: Xtrfy GP5 Vitality Paris

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-11900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

To emulate ZywOo's Counter-Strike 2 settings, navigate to the CS2 Settings section and locate options for Video, Mouse/Keyboard, and Display. Copy and paste the settings provided above, but be sure to adjust them according to your own preferences as needed.