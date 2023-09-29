ZywOo CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Valve's highly anticipated tactical shooter, has finally been introduced to the masses after the beta testing phase. CS2 is the sequel to the widely popular tactical FPS, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). It was made available to players for free on September 27, 2023. With the release of CS2, many CS:GO players are expected to excel in this latest installment, and one notable player to watch out for is Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut.
At just 22 years of age, ZywOo is a Counter-Strike phenom playing for Team Vitality. He was ranked as the No. 1 player in the world by HLTV in both 2019 and 2020, being the only teenager who has achieved this feat. Additionally, the young AWPer has led his team to multiple tournament victories, most notably the Paris Major 2023, IEM Rio 2023, and many more.
Everything to know about ZywOo's CS2 settings in 2023
The 22-year-old AWPer ZywOo has already gained recognition for his remarkable aim, his ability to hold angles, and his adeptness in eliminating multiple opponents at once. He was given the Most Valuable Player award at Blast.tv Major 2023, making it his 15th MVP award and becoming the third French player to ever win a Major MVP trophy.
Below, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by Zywo in CS2, according to data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 144
- Green: 238
- Red: 0
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 1
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 5
- Amt Lat: 0.4
- Amt Vert: 0.25
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch Options
-novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 110%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Unkown
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Unkown
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unkown
- Global Shadow Quality: Unkown
- Model / Texture Detail: Unkown
- Texture Filtering Mode: Unkown
- Shader Detail: Unkown
- Particle Detail: Unkown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unkown
- High Dynamic Range: Unkown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unkown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unkown
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 20
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 75
- Contrast: 51
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: User Define
- AMA: Premium
- Red: 100
- Blue: 100
- Green: 100
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: 50%
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB Transparent White
- Headset: JBL Quantum 910
- Mousepad: Xtrfy GP5 Vitality Paris
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-11900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
To emulate ZywOo's Counter-Strike 2 settings, navigate to the CS2 Settings section and locate options for Video, Mouse/Keyboard, and Display. Copy and paste the settings provided above, but be sure to adjust them according to your own preferences as needed.