All PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers

Players are excited that the CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers are finally out in-game, especially with the ongoing CS2 Major Copenhagen generating hype about them on the internet. The community just can’t wait to apply these items to their weapons and other accessories.
A total of 24 teams across three different regions (Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific) are taking part in the Major Copenhagen to try and create history in the first-ever Major in CS2’s history. This article will showcase all the CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers of the teams participating in the event.
All Glitter, Holo, and Gold CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers
The CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers are closed inside three different categories of capsules, depending on the statuses of the teams: Contenders, Challengers, and Legends. Each team participating in the tournament has its own set of unique stickers.
Players worldwide can obtain these either by purchasing capsules, each of which costs around $0.95, or by getting them from the Steam community market. Each of the teams below has three stickers that depict their logo.
European RMR A
These CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers belong to the teams that qualified from the Europe RMR A region.
FaZe Clan
Natus Vincere
G2 Esports
Virtus.Pro
Eternal Fire
KOI
SAW
AMKAL Esports
Europan RMR B
These CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers are associated with the teams that qualified from the Europe RMR B region.
Team Vitality
MOUZ
Cloud 9
Team Spirit
ENCE
Heroic
ECSTATIC
Apeks
European RMR Decider
Only one team from the European RMR Decider is in the CS2 Major Copenhagen.
GamerLegion
N.B.: Initially 9Pandas qualified for the CS2 Major Copenhagen. However, unfortunately, some players from their team couldn’t attend the event due to visa issues. Hence, as the runner-up of the Decider RMR, GamerLegion was automatically selected to take part in this ongoing event instead of 9Pandas.
Americas RMR
The CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers mentioned below are of the teams that qualified from the Americas RMR region.
Complexity
PaiN
FURIA
Legacy
Imperial Esports
Asia-Pacific RMR
These CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers belong to the teams who qualified from the Asia-Pacific RMR region.
Lynn Vision Gaming
The Mongolz
Fans interested in buying the professionals' individual autographs might purchase them from the CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 capsules. This event started on March 17, 2024, and will continue till March 31, 2024.
Moreover, an exclusive autograph capsule full of CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers is about to make its debut on the game's servers.