All PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers

Players are excited that the CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers are finally out in-game, especially with the ongoing CS2 Major Copenhagen generating hype about them on the internet. The community just can’t wait to apply these items to their weapons and other accessories.

A total of 24 teams across three different regions (Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific) are taking part in the Major Copenhagen to try and create history in the first-ever Major in CS2’s history. This article will showcase all the CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers of the teams participating in the event.

All Glitter, Holo, and Gold CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers

Expand Tweet

The CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers are closed inside three different categories of capsules, depending on the statuses of the teams: Contenders, Challengers, and Legends. Each team participating in the tournament has its own set of unique stickers.

Players worldwide can obtain these either by purchasing capsules, each of which costs around $0.95, or by getting them from the Steam community market. Each of the teams below has three stickers that depict their logo.

European RMR A

These CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers belong to the teams that qualified from the Europe RMR A region.

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan sticker (Image via Valve)

FaZe Clan Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

FaZe Clan Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

Natus Vincere

NAVI sticker (Image via Valve)

NAVI Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

NAVI Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

G2 Esports

G2 esports sticker (Image via Valve)

G2 Esports Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

G2 Esports Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

Virtus.Pro

VP sticker (Image via Valve)

VP Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

VP Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

Eternal Fire

Eternal Fire sticker (Image via Valve)

Eternal Fire Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

Eternal Fire Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

KOI

KOI sticker (Image via Valve)

KOI Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

KOI Gold sticker (Image via Valve

SAW

SAW sticker (Image via Valve)

SAW Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

SAW Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

AMKAL Esports

AMKAL sticker (Image via Valve)

AMKAL Esports Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

AMKAL Esports Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

Europan RMR B

These CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers are associated with the teams that qualified from the Europe RMR B region.

Team Vitality

Team Vitality sticker (Image via Valve)

Team Vitality Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

Team Vitality Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

MOUZ

MOUZ sticker (Image via Valve)

MOUZ Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

MOUZ Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

Cloud 9

Cloud 9 sticker (Image via Valve)

Cloud 9 Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

Cloud 9 Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

Cloud 9 Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

Team Spirit

Team Spirit sticker (Image via Valve)

Team Spirit glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

Team Spirit Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

ENCE

ENCE sticker (Image via Valve)

ENCE Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

ENCE Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

Heroic

Heroic sticker (Image via Valve)

Heroic Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

Heroic Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

ECSTATIC

ECSTATIC sticker (Image via Valve)

ECSTATIC Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

ECSTATIC Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

Apeks

APEKS sticker (Image via Valve)

APEKS Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

APEKS Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

European RMR Decider

Only one team from the European RMR Decider is in the CS2 Major Copenhagen.

GamerLegion

GamerLegion sticker (Image via Valve)

GamerLegion Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

GamerLegion Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

N.B.: Initially 9Pandas qualified for the CS2 Major Copenhagen. However, unfortunately, some players from their team couldn’t attend the event due to visa issues. Hence, as the runner-up of the Decider RMR, GamerLegion was automatically selected to take part in this ongoing event instead of 9Pandas.

Americas RMR

The CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers mentioned below are of the teams that qualified from the Americas RMR region.

Complexity

Complexity sticker (Image via Valve)

Complexity Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

Complexity Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

PaiN

PaiN sticker (Image via Valve)

PaiN Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

PaiN Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

PaiN Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

FURIA

FURIA sticker (Image via Valve)

FURIA Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

FURIA Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

Legacy

Legacy sticker (Image via Valve)

Legacy Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

Legacy Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

Legacy Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

Imperial Esports

Imperial Esports sticker (Image via Valve)

Imperial Esports Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

Imperial Esports Holo sticker (Image via Valve)

Imperial Esports Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

Asia-Pacific RMR

These CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers belong to the teams who qualified from the Asia-Pacific RMR region.

Lynn Vision Gaming

Lynn Vision Gaming sticker (Image via Valve)

Lynn Vision Gaming Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

Lynn Vision Gaming Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

The Mongolz

The Mongolz sticker (Image via Valve)

The Mongolz Glitter sticker (Image via Valve)

The Mongolz Gold sticker (Image via Valve)

Fans interested in buying the professionals' individual autographs might purchase them from the CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 capsules. This event started on March 17, 2024, and will continue till March 31, 2024.

Moreover, an exclusive autograph capsule full of CS2 Major Copenhagen stickers is about to make its debut on the game's servers.

Check out more articles like this one:

Team Spirit at CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024 || Team Vitality at CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024 || 5 players to look out for at CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024 || 5 teams to watch out for at CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024