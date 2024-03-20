5 teams to watch out for at CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024

The CS2 Copenhagen Major is well underway with the start of the Opening Stage. Three teams have already made it to the Elimination Stage, where eight of the best teams in the world await them. The latter stage contains some of the tournament favorites and the heavy hitters that fans are eagerly waiting to watch. Rosters such as Team Spirit, Team Vitality, and FaZe Clan are among the most common names thrown around for early contenders for the Major title.

Before the commencement of the Elimination Stage, here are five teams that you need to keep an eye out for in specific at the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024.

Team Spirit, FaZe Clan, and three other teams to watch out for at CS2 Copenhagen Major

1) Team Spirit

Team Spirit at IEM Katowice 2024 (Image via ESL)

Team Spirit is coming into the CS2 Copenhagen Major as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. The Russian roster has been the quintessential superteam ever since the addition of AWPer sh1ro. The revelation of rifler donk has also been instrumental to the team's success in 2024 so far.

Donk and sh1ro have been well enabled by the supporting crew of IGL chopper and the rifling duo of zont1x and magixx. These five players put together a masterclass at IEM Katowice 2024, as the team only dropped a single map throughout the entire tournament to secure the title.

All eyes will be on Team Spirit to keep this momentum and replicate the success it had in IEM Katowice 2024, and the Russian superteam may very well win the CS2 Copenhagen Major if donk continues to rampage his way through his opponents.

Team Spirit's roster is:

Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov (IGL)

Vishnyakov (IGL) Danil "donk" Kryshkovets

Kryshkovets Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotja

Plakhotja Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov

Sokolov Boris "magixx" Vorobyev

Vorobyev Sergey "hally" Shavayev (Head Coach)

2) FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan at IEM Katowice 2024 (Image via ESL)

FaZe Clan is currently ranked as the number one team in the world for the right reasons. Despite not winning a trophy since the addition of rifler frozen, the European team has consistently placed in the second spot in various tournaments.

Led by the boisterous yet cerebral IGL karrigan, FaZe will be looking to return to its glory days and secure another Major trophy at the CS2 Copenhagen Major. The rifling trio of frozen, ropz, and rain are world-class when firing on cylinders, while AWPer broky can always be relied upon to produce magic with his trusty scope.

FaZe Clan has great potential to win this major or have a commendable run at the minimum.

FaZe Clan's roster is:

Finn "karrigan" Andersen (IGL)

Andersen (IGL) Håvard "rain" Nygaard

Nygaard Robin " ropz" Kool

Kool Helvijs "broky" Saukants

Saukants David "frozen" Čerňanský

Čerňanský Filip "NEO" Kubski (Head Coach)

3) MOUZ

MOUZ at IEM Katowice 2024 (Image via ESL)

MOUZ can be considered the dark horses of the CS2 Copenhagen Major. The young European roster is filled to the brim with the next big talents from the region. IGL siuhy has been phenomenal so far and has completely transformed AWPer torszi from a middling player in the tier-one scene to a terrifying force.

Young rifler Jimpphat has been stellar as an anchor and one of the best rookies that CS2 has seen in a while. Pairing the Finnish prodigy with the revived and rejuvenated Brollan under siuhy has yielded MOUZ great rewards despite the departure of franchise player frozen.

MOUZ has all the tools necessary to make a statement run at the event. However, this young lineup will need to dig deeper into its playbook to overcome the likes of FaZe Clan and Team Spirit at the CS2 Copenhagen Major.

MOUZ's roster is:

Kamil "siuhy" Szkaradek (IGL)

Szkaradek (IGL) Dorian "xertioN" Berman

Berman Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin

Brolin Jimi "Jimpphat" Salo

Salo Ádám "Torszi" Torzsás

Torzsás Dennis "sycrone" Nielsen (Head Coach)

4) Team Vitality

Team Vitality at Blast Premier World Final 2023 (Image via Team Vitality)

Team Vitality has been a mainstay at the top of the Counter-Strike pro scene for a long time. The defending Major champions will be looking to secure back-to-back major wins with IGL apEX and superstar AWPer ZywOo at the helm. The team struggled at the start of 2024 with a noticeably poor performance at IEM Katowice 2024.

The arrival of mezii in this lineup has been a point of criticism as the British rifler has not showed up compared to previous riflers in the team, such as dupreeh and magisk. CS2 Copenhagen Major will put a spotlight on mezii in particular and his performance, along with ZywOo maintaining his world-class form, will be critical to the success of Team Vitality at the tournament.

Team Vitality's roster is:

Dan "apEX" Madesclaire (IGL)

Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Herbaut William "mezii" Merriman

Merriman Shahar "flameZ" Shushan

Shushan Lotan "Spinx" Giladi

Giladi Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Head Coach)

5) Virtus.pro

Virtus.pro at Betboom Dacha (Image via Virtus.pro)

Virtus.pro is the team that viewers will want to watch if they want to improve their gameplay in CS2. The team's meticulous and calculated approach on the back of IGL Jame is textbook Counter-Strike and has enabled the roster to be a formidable opposition.

The rifling duo of fame and FL1T have been monstrous and will be crucial in Virtus.pro's run at the CS2 Copenhagen Major. This team has incredible potential to replicate its success from the Rio Major but if inconsistency issues and off-days rear their ugly heads, Virtus.pro could have a rough journey at the CS2 Copenhagen Major.

Virtus.pro's roster is:

Dzhami "Jame" Ali (IGL)

Ali (IGL) Petr "fame" Bolyshev

Bolyshev Evgeniy "FL1T" Lebedev

Lebedev Nikolay "mir" Bityukov

Bityukov David "norb3r7" Daniyelyan

Daniyelyan Dastan "dastan" Aqbaev (Head Coach)

Check out more Counter-Strike 2 esports articles:

donk CS2 settings || Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan || IEM Katowice 2024 schedule and results || Who is donk? || Best CS2 teams of 2023 || donk and Team Spirit win IEM Katowice 2024 || Best riflers of 2023 || Best CS2 players of 2023 || Best AWPers of 2023 || s1mple joins Team Falcons