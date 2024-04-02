"Premier f***ing sucks"- s1mple urges CS2 to upgrade to FaceIT anticheat

Counter-Strike pro Oleksandr “s1mple” Olehovych Kostyliev showed his concern about the current scenario of CS2 Premier. In a recent X post, he urged the developers either to implement a proper anti-cheat system or upgrade it to FaceIT anti-cheat. Due to the recent rise of cheaters, CS2 Premier players are facing a major issue, leading to a decline in its current player base.

He posted:

“You need to understand @CounterStrike that without proper anticheat - Premier f**king sucks, no one gonna grind for rating like in Valorant, easiest way - connect with FaceIT anticheat, hardest way - create much better one”

However, this isn’t the first time s1mple thrashed the developers regarding the CS2 Premier scenario. Previously, he voiced his disgust at Valve after he was questioned about the issues that CS2 players were facing at that moment.

Following the introduction of CS2 Premier, the game faced several issues ranging from broken sub-tick rates to unusual hitboxes. Despite Valve fixing some of these issues over the years, it’s still struggling to cope with the hackers.

s1mple requested CS2 developers to upgrade the current anti-cheat system

The above X post shows how s1mple feels about the current CS2 Premier scenario. Since CS2's introduction, the community has seen a massive increase in cheaters in the Premier, especially during November. However, things were stabilizing, and we could see more players. Until now, the issue is getting out of hand again, and pro players have voiced their concerns.

He suggested two alternatives for dealing with this current scenario:

The easy way : Connect the current anti-cheat system with FaceIT.

: Connect the current anti-cheat system with FaceIT. The hard way: Upgrade the current Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system into a better one.

FaceIT is a well-known third-party website that CS players have been using for a long time. It’s highly unlikely that players would face a hacker while playing a match in FaceIT. Hence, it’s quite evident that it has one of the best anti-cheat systems till now.

That said, s1mple advised Valve to integrate its anti-cheat system with FaceIT to give players a seamless and hacker-free experience. Moreover, s1mple suggested a hard way that tells Valve to improve its dismal anti-cheat system.

Which anti-cheat does CS2 use now?

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) uses Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC). This automated system detects any cheats or third-party software that directly deals with the game files. Players will automatically be redirected to a VAC-secured server upon connecting to a match in CS2. However, if someone uses any software that gives them an unfair competitive advantage, VAC will ban them and they can no longer play in these servers.

Despite Valve’s promise to ban cheaters, it couldn't always provide players a smooth experience. Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and cheaters are now using exploits that remain undetected by the VAC system, resulting in a massive influx of cheaters and indirectly responsible for diminishing the player base.

Hence, it's time Valve looked into this matter, or it will be too late to hold onto its legacy as one of the best tactical shooters of this era.

