CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

IEM Chengdu 2024 is set to start next week as ESL prepares to return to China with an international Counter-Strike event after five years. The post-PGL Major Copenhagen drought of tier-one matches will not last for long as some of the top teams in the world will travel to the city of Chengdu to determine the winner in the prestigious quest to secure the IEM Grand Slam cash prize of USD 1,000,000.

IEM Chengdu will be interesting to observe as several underdog teams along with the usual favorites are present. This competition will offer a real chance for newer teams to make a splash while also allowing the big dogs to have a chance at securing a tier-one title.

IEM Chengdu 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Team Liquid and Wildcard Gaming were announced as last-minute replacements (Image via @IEM on X)

Format

IEM Chengdu 2024 will be split into two stages - the Group Stage and the Playoffs. The former will feature two groups following a double GSL format. The opening matches in both groups will be best-of-ones while the remaining ones are best-of-threes.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Playoffs, where the placement determines the seeding. The first-placed team from each group makes it directly into the semis while the second and third-placed teams are seeded as the high and low seeds of the quarter-finals respectively. The Playoffs will be a single-elimination bracket with all matches being best-of-threes

Teams

Listed below are the 16 teams that will be present at IEM Chengdu:

Astralis

FURIA Esports

FaZe Clan

MOUZ

HEROIC

G2 Esports

Monte

Virtus.pro

Team Liquid (replaced M80)

Cloud9

Lynn Vision Gaming

TYLOO

Wildcard Gaming (replaced Complexity Gaming)

9z Team

FlyQuest

Nemiga Gaming

Venue

Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Centre will host all the playoff games of IEM Chengdu 2024.

Prize Pool

A cash prize of $250,000 will be split amongst the 16 teams at the event. The winner of the tournament will also be guaranteed a spot at IEM Cologne 2024 later this year.

Place $USD Qualifies To BLAST Premier Points Participant 1st $100,000 IEM Cologne 2024 1400 2nd $42,000 - 1000 3rd-4th $20,000 - 600 5th-6th $10,000 - 400 7th-8th $6,000 - 300 9th-12th $5,000 - 13th-16th $4,000 -

IEM Chengdu 2024: Group Stage Schedule and results

The opening matches of IEM Chengdu Group A (Image via @IEM on X)

Note: The schedule for the playoffs stage will be updated upon the conclusion of the Group Stage.

Listed below is the full schedule for the group stage of IEM Chengdu 2024:

Day 1 - April 8, 2023

G2 Esports vs 9z Team - 9:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 6:30 am CET / 10 am IST

9:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 6:30 am CET / 10 am IST Team Liquid vs HEROIC - 9:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 6:30 am CET / 10 am IST

9:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 6:30 am CET / 10 am IST FURIA Esports vs Lynn Vision Gaming - 10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST

10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST TYLOO vs MOUZ - 10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST

10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST Cloud9 vs FlyQuest - 11:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 8:30 am CET / 12 pm IST

11:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 8:30 am CET / 12 pm IST Wildcard Gaming vs Virtus.pro - 11:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 8:30 am CET / 12 pm IST

11:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 8:30 am CET / 12 pm IST FaZe Clan vs Nemiga Gaming - 12:30 am PT / 9:30 am CET / 1 pm IST

12:30 am PT / 9:30 am CET / 1 pm IST Monte vs Astralis - 12:30 am PT / 9:30 am CET / 1 pm IST

12:30 am PT / 9:30 am CET / 1 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST

1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST

1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET / 5 pm IST

4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET / 5 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET / 5 pm IST

Day 2 - April 9, 2023

TBD vs TBD - 10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST

10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST TBD vs TBD - 10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST

10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST TBD vs TBD - 1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST

1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST

1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET / 5 pm IST

4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET / 5 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET / 5 pm IST

Day 3 - April 10, 2023

TBD vs TBD - 10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST

10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST TBD vs TBD - 10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST

10:30 pm PT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CET / 11 am IST TBD vs TBD - 1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST

1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST

1:30 am PT / 10:30 am CET / 2 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET / 5 pm IST

4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET / 5 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET / 5 pm IST

Where to watch IEM Chengdu 2024: Livestream details

CS2 esports fans across the globe can watch IEM Chengdu 2024 on ESL's official Twitch and YouTube channels. There will be two streams on both streaming platforms simultaneously during certain days, such as the opening games of the Group Stage.

The livestream links for IEM Chengdu 2024 are listed below:

IEM Chengdu 2024 on Twitch: A stream | B stream

IEM Chengdu 2024 on YouTube: Watch here

Check out more Counter-Strike 2 esports articles:

donk CS2 settings || IEM Katowice 2024 schedule and results || FaZe Clan vs NAVI || PGL Major Copenhagen complete results || NAVI wins PGL Major Copenhagen