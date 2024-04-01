NAVI becomes PGL Major Copenhagen champions, b1t first player to win CS:GO and CS2 Majors

NAVI has secured the first-ever CS2 Major trophy. After a heated clash with FaZe Clan in the finals, the roster, led by Aleksib, emerged victorious via a 2-1 score. At one point in the elimination stage, NAVI was on the verge of exiting the event. However, they pulled themselves back up and brought out their A-game in the quarterfinals and semis.

With this win in the grand finals, NAVI has begun their CS2 journey in the best possible way. They also have a string of accomplishments, including securing the PGL Major Copenhagen trophy. Let's look at NAVI and b1t's achievements with this win.

NAVI wins the first CS2 Major after a hard-fought 2-1 series

Fans could not have asked for a better ending to the PGL Major Copenhagen. The final was a best-of-three on Ancient, Mirage, and Inferno. NAVI took the first map, Ancient, with a score of 13-9.

However, FaZe Clan quickly bounced back. They won Mirage in the next round with a near-flawless score of 13-2. With both teams up by one round, Inferno was the deciding map.

Displaying world-class performance in the final round, NAVI won the round 13-3 to be crowned winners of the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024.

Interestingly, the result makes NAVI the first team to win a Major in every single version of Counter-Strike. The organization had a spotless record of attending every single CS:GO Major.

They will now be hoping to extend this record for CS2. That said, NAVI's oldest active player, b1t, should have something bigger to celebrate.

b1t is the first player in history to win CS:GO and CS2 Majors

Valerij Vakhovsjkyj, famously known as b1t, is the oldest active player on NAVI, having joined in December 2020. Since his time in the organization, he has seen multiple roster moves and experienced Major title-winning runs.

The roster of Aleksib (IGL), b1t, jL, iM, and w0nderful defeated the top-seeded FaZe Clan team in the finals. They also avenged their loss against FaZe Clan in PGL CS:GO Major Antwerp in 2022.

b1t is also registering his name in the history books as the first player to win both CS:GO and CS2 Majors. He was part of the roster alongside s1mple, electroNic, Boombl4, and Perfecto, who won the PGL CS:GO Major Stockholm back in 2021.

Another player who had a similar opportunity was star player s1mple. However, he is currently on hiatus and has been moved to the inactive roster in NAVI. But he did not forget to congratulate his teammates uniquely.

In the meanwhile, NAVI will be celebrating their win at the first-ever CS2 Major. They also secured automatic invitations to two prestigious tournaments: the BLAST Premier World Final and the Esports World Cup 2024. This makes NAVI the second confirmed team for both events, following Team Spirit who punched their tickets earlier this year after their triumph at IEM Katowice 2024.

