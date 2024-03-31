FaZe Clan vs NAVI - PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 Grand Finals: Prediction, live results, livestream details, and more

FaZe Clan vs NAVI will be the Grand Finals of the PGL Major Copenhagen. The Major winners of the previous two PGL Majors held in Stockholm (won by NAVI) and Antwerp (won by FaZe) will duke it out once again inside the Royal Arena to determine the inaugural CS2 Major champion and etch their names in the history books.

Both teams have fought tooth and nail to get to this spot and an extraordinary best-of-three is all but guaranteed. Read on more to know everything about this blockbuster Grand Finals matchup featuring some of the best players in the world today.

FaZe Clan vs NAVI: Who will win PGL Major Copenhagen?

Prediction

FaZe Clan vs NAVI will be a Major Grand Finals for the ages. Both teams previously met at a PGL Major Grand Finals back in 2022 at Antwerp. FaZe Clan pulled off the win against a vastly different NAVI roster. Coming into this matchup, FaZe has only replaced Twistzz for frozen while NAVI has a completely new identity with only b1t remaining.

FaZe Clan has ramped up excellently at this event. After having a slow start, FaZe has returned to their peak form in the playoffs stage by taking down tournament favorites Team Spirit and Team Vitality. The roster has looked phenomenal with perfect teamwork, individual brilliance, and the ability to thrive in the chaos and clutch crucial rounds.

NAVI, on the other hand, is the definition of tenacity and madness. The international team led by Aleksib has not had a single game where the team has completely swept aside its opposition.

Every win that NAVI has gained at this tournament has been gritty and down to the wire. However, the roster always manages to find a favorable outcome, thanks to the outstanding performance of players like w0nderful and jL.

Going by recent form and the opponents they have defeated, FaZe Clan is the expected favorite to lift the PGL Major Copenhagen trophy. However, NAVI has fought relentlessly to get to this place.

The team has always found a way to make magic happen and be the masters of chaos similar to FaZe. If players like iM and b1t can have a good performance then NAVI has a realistic chance of creating an upset.

Head-to-head

FaZe Clan and NAVI have a long history of encounters. However, both teams have only faced off once in CS2 which was at IEM Sydney 2023. The former managed to win the series.

Previous results

FaZe Clan's latest result was a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Team Vitality. NAVI also won their most recent game in a close contest against G2 Esports with a 2-1 scoreline.

PGL Copenhagen Major rosters

Here are the expected rosters ahead of the FaZe Clan vs NAVI matchup:

FaZe Clan NAVI Finn "karrigan" Andersen (IGL) Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (IGL) Håvard "rain" Nygaard Ivan "iM" Mihai Robin “ropz" Kool Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskiy Helvijs "broky" Saukants Ihor "w0nderful" Zhdanov David "frozen" Čerňanský Justinas "jL" Lekavicius Filip "NEO" Kubski (Head Coach) Andrey "B1ad3" Gorodenskiy (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the PGL Copenhagen Major Grand Finals featuring FaZe Clan vs NAVI are as follows:

PT : March 31, 11 am

: March 31, 11 am CET : March 31, 7 pm

: March 31, 7 pm IST: March 31, 11:30 pm

To watch FaZe Clan vs NAVI live, you can visit the following websites:

PGL Major Copenhagen on Twitch: A stream

PGL Major Copenhagen on YouTube: Watch here

PGL Major Copenhagen on Kick: A stream

Live results

