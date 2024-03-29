Eternal Fire vs NAVI - PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Eternal Fire vs NAVI will be the third quarter-final matchup of the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024. This particular best-of-three series is set to be a barnburner as both teams are quite evenly matched in terms of overall strength. The first day of the playoffs stage saw Team Vitality and FaZe Clan advance further in the tournament. The winner of this matchup will face either G2 Esports or MOUZ in the semi-final.

Eternal Fire will be looking to make Turkey even more proud, while NAVI looks to win a Major without its franchise player s1mple. Read on more to know everything about this extremely hype matchup.

Eternal Fire vs NAVI PGL Copenhagen Major: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

Eternal Fire vs NAVI is quite a stylistically even matchup. Both teams love to play aggressively and thrive in chaos, thanks to the raw aim and individual talent present on both sides. For Eternal Fire, this has come from the legendary duo of XANTARES and IGL MAJ3R. Newcomer Wicadia has also impressed many people since his debut in the tier-one scene.

Eternal Fire has made history as the first-ever Turkish lineup to reach the playoffs of a Major. The team will be looking to ride this momentum and go deeper at this tournament. The Turkish roster also has the tools in the workshop to make this happen. However, a glaring weakness has been woxic's ineffective and lackluster AWPing paired with Calyx's poor form.

Expand Tweet

NAVI managed to scrape into the playoffs stage after suffering losses against the Russian squads of Team Spirit and Cloud9. The team has shown a lot of flair, and players like jL and b1t have created sensational moments. However, the team has a very up-and-down trajectory in terms of overall firepower, with frequent inconsistent performances hampering the roster's full potential.

A big point of criticism has been iM's terrible run at the Major so far. The Romanian was contending with ZywOo for the MVP title in the previous Major but has fallen off a cliff since then. iM being able to find his footing and deliver an acceptable performance will allow NAVI to have an extremely good chance in this series and for the rest of the event.

Expand Tweet

Eternal Fire is the slight favorite to win this series. Fans can expect a close contest between the two lineups. While w0nderful is expected to outclass woxic in the AWPing department, the abysmal form of iM might weigh down NAVI too much against a powerful and aggressive squad like Eternal Fire.

If iM can step up and the rest of NAVI can keep its cool and remain consistent, the European roster has a great chance of winning this series and advancing to the semi-finals.

Head-to-head

Eternal Fire vs NAVI is a matchup that has happened only once in CS2. This was during IEM Katowice 2024, and the latter emerged victorious with a 2-1 victory.

Previous results

Eternal Fire's latest result was a 2-1 victory against Virtus.pro. NAVI's most recent result was a 2-0 victory against Brazil's paiN Gaming.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 rosters

Here are the expected rosters ahead of the Eternal Fire vs NAVI matchup:

Eternal Fire NAVI Engin "MAJ3R" Küpeli (IGL) Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (IGL) Özgür "woxic" Eker Ihor "w0nderful" Zhdanov Buğra "Calyx" Arkın Ivan "iM" Mihai İsmailсan "XANTARES" D örtkardeş Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskiy Ali "Wicadia" Hayder Yalçın Justinas "jL" Lekavicius Sezgin "Fabre" Kalaycı Andrey "B1ad3" Gorodenskiy (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the PGL Copenhagen Major quarter-final matchup featuring Eternal Fire vs NAVI are as follows:

PT : March 29, 9 am

: March 29, 9 am CET : March 29, 5 pm

: March 29, 5 pm IST: March 29, 9:30 pm

To watch Eternal Fire vs NAVI live, you can visit the following websites:

Check out more Counter-Strike 2 esports articles:

Top 5 teams to watch out for at the CS2 Copenhagen Major || Best CS2 riflers of 2023 || Best CS2 AWPers of 2023 || Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan - PGL Major Copenhagen

Poll : Who will win this match? Eternal Fire NAVI 0 votes View Discussion