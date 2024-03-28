Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan - CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan will be the second quarter-finals of the CS2 Copenhagen Major organized by the PGL. The first ever CS2 Major has had its ups and downs with sensational moments and controversial incidents. Eight teams remain in the competition, and they will be battling it out over the next four days in the Royal Arena to determine the first ever CS2 Major champions. This Playoffs brackets is exceptionally stakced with some of the best teams in the world at the moment.

Team Spirit and FaZe Clan are currently ranked as the #2 and #1 teams, respectively. This matchup will be a rematch of the IEM Katowice 2024 Grand Finals, where the Russian superteam emerged victorious in a 3-0 domination. FaZe will be hoping to get its revenge at the biggest stage of professional Counter-Strike.

Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan CS2 Copenhagen Major: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan will be an absolute blockbuster and heartbreaker of a matchup. Two of the best teams in the world on a given day may be eliminated in the first round of the Playoffs bracket at the inaugural CS2 Major.

Team Spirit has continued its monstrous run in 2024 by posting up a 3-0 record in the elimination stage to easily qualify for the Playoffs. However, teams such as NAVI and MOUZ have proven that the Russian roster can bleed and are not unassailable; the latter even won against Team Spirit during the European RMR.

Nevertheless, the Russian squad, spearheaded by the incredible rookie, donk, has been world-class in all aspects of the game. From impeccable teamwork to each individual having standout moments, it is quite hard to pinpoint a weakness with this Spirit lineup. The team simply looks complete, well-structured, and exceptionally terrifying in firepower, making them the heavy favorites to win the Major itself.

FaZe Clan has been one of the most consistent teams in CS2 with trophy lifts at IEM Sydney 2023 and podium finishes at various other events such as IEM Katowice 2024. The team has yet to win a title this year, but FaZe being a top-tier team in the world right now is undeniable despite its shaky performance during the elimination stage.

The team suffered losses against HEROIC and Eternal Fire. Nevertheless, it managed to bounce back after the defeat against the latter by winning a very close series versus Imperial Esports before thwarting away Complexity Gaming and the hopes of North America in Playoffs. AWPer broky and newcomer frozen have been the team's standout players at the event so far.

Considering the recent form of both teams and the history of this matchup, Team Spirit is the expected favorite to advance further at the event. With players such as ropz being quite inconsistent for FaZe, and rain having a notoriously poor event, Team Spirit has all the firepower and strategy to overcome the shaky FaZe Clan.

However, a FaZe Clan in front of a Danish audience fueling the hometown IGL, karrigan, is an important factor. It could give the roster a boost of motivation and the killer instinct to take down Spirit.

Head-to-head

Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan is a matchup that has happened thrice in CS2. The former has won this encounter twice compared to the latter's once.

Previous results

Team Spirit's latest result was a closely-contested 2-1 victory against Natus Vincere. FaZe Clan was also able to win its most recent match against Complexity Gaming with a dominant 2-0 scoreline.

CS2 Copenhagen Major rosters

Here are the expected rosters ahead of the Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan matchup:

Team Spirit FaZe Clan Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov (IGL) Finn "karrigan" Andersen (IGL) Danil "donk" Kryshkovets Håvard "rain" Nygaard Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotja Robin ropz" Kool Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov Helvijs "broky" Saukants Boris "magixx" Vorobyev David "frozen" Čerňanský Sergey "hally" Shavayev (Head Coach) Filip "NEO" Kubski (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the CS2 Copenhagen Major quarter-final matchup featuring Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan are as follows:

PT : March 28, 12 pm

: March 28, 12 pm CET : March 28, 8 pm

: March 28, 8 pm IST: March 29, 12:30 am

To watch Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan live, you can visit the following websites:

