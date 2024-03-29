G2 vs MOUZ PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen quarterfinal delayed due to protestors

The highly anticipated PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen quarterfinal matchup between G2 Esports and MOUZ was disrupted and paused due to unforeseen circumstances. A protest erupted inside the Royal Arena venue in Copenhagen, Denmark, with protestors disrupting the main stage while the match was going on. The protestors barraged the stage, forcing authorities to take them down and pause the match.

The protest came as a part of CSGORoll's partnership with G2 Esports, which is supposedly related to huge scams and the owner of CSGORoll exit scamming on his other websites.

Note: Reader discretion is advised as this article has content on protests and gambling.

What happened at G2 vs MOUZ PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen Quarterfinal?

The G2 vs MOUZ PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen quarterfinal match was stopped by protestors who made their way onto the stage while G2 was enjoying a winning streak. These protests were a direct response to G2's partnership with CSGORoll, a popular CS2 gambling and betting website.

Monarch, a kick streamer and the owner of another gambling and betting website, CSGOEmpire, posted on his official X channel that things will go rampant during the G2 vs MOUZ match.

CSGOEmpire's X tweeted a blog post from their official website which had a message for G2. The post mentioned how CSGORoll, who is currently partnered with G2, is involved in a massive scam, and that actions must be taken against such a corrupt organization. Their blog post read:

"Since the beginning of the Empire, we have fought wars against scams — CSGODiamonds, Skinhub, CSGOWild, CSGORoll, HypeDrop, and more. But now, the battle is reaching a tipping point — two days ago, HypeDrop exit scammed, robbing users of tens of millions in rewards that they will now never be able to access. It's more important, now more than ever, to fight."

The fiasco that unfolded resulted in many being put on handcuffs, and the match being put on hold for a while. Monarch, on the other hand, seems to have had an ulterior motive with the events that unfolded. The latest X post from his website, CSGOEmpire, reads:

The match was temporarily halted as the disruptors were removed by the organizers and the police. PGL posted on their official X channel that they will be pressing charges against the perpetrators.

Tension increases as the current war against gambling continues. Fans now wonder if Valve will finally step up and curb this war against the gambling scenario for good, now that the Major stage has directly been affected by this unfortunate fiasco.