Some of the best wall bang spots on Ancient in CS2 can provide a strategic edge. These spots let players inflict damage on their enemies without putting themselves in a direct fight. However, a successful wall-bang frag requires perfect timing and accurate sound clues of enemy movement.

This article will feature some of the best wall bang spots on Ancient in CS2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

6 best wall bang spots on Ancient in CS2

1) Wall bang spot on B bombsite (B Ramp to B Short)

Wall bang spot for B short (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

To execute the shot, stand near the entrance of the B Ramp area.

Aim at the point as shown in the above image.

Start firing through the wooden panels until you get a frag.

This spot is highly effective as players can kill enemies peeking near B Short.

2) Wall bang spot on B Cave (B Cave to B bombsite)

Best wall bang spots on Ancient for B Bombsite (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand close to the cave's opening cubby.

Aim at the spot indicated in the image.

Start firing to eliminate the enemy in B bombsite.

3) Wall bang spot on B Cave (B Cave to B Main)

Wall bang spot for B Long (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand near the cubby of the cave.

Aim your crosshair at the point indicated in the image.

Initiate firing to eliminate an enemy near B main.

This is one of the best wall bang spots on the Ancient B site for a post-plant frag.

4) Wall bang spot on Cat Room ( Cat Room to Lower Mid)

Wall bang spot for Lower Mid (Image via Valve || YouTube/Karma)

Stand at the corner of the Cat Room near the lamp area.

Aim at the point shown in the image.

Tap fire to get frags if any enemies are standing near Lower Mid.

5) Wall bang spot on Cat Room (Cat Room to B Ramp)

Wall bang spot for B Main (Image via Valve || YouTube/Karma)

Stand facing the lamp side near the Cat Room.

Aim at the specific point indicated in the above image.

Tap fire to get frags if any enemies are running in B Ramp.

This is a good spot to kill the enemy off-guard while rotating through the B ramp area or holding the B ramp site.

6) Wall bang spot on B Ramp (B Ramp to B long)

Wall bang spot for B Long (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand near the wooden cubby at B Ramp.

Align your crosshair with the point shown in the image above.

Start shooting to take out any enemies peeking from B long.

This spot can provide you with an opportunity to enter the B site freely and plant the bomb.

These are some of the best wall bang spots on Ancient in CS2. Mastering these best wall bang spots on Ancient can give you an advantage over the enemy team and determine the outcome of a round.

