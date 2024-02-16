Counter-Strike 2 features some of the best wall bang spots on Overpass that allow players to damage or eliminate their opponents without engaging in a direct fight. The process itself can be quite satisfying. That said, timing is crucial for a perfect wall-bang. Players need to anticipate their enemy's movements and coordinate their actions accordingly.

Overall, wall-banging can be useful in catching your opponents off guard.

This article lists some of the best wall bang spots on Overpass in CS2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Here are some of the best wall bang spots on Overpass in CS2

1) Wall bang spot on T Spawn (From T Spawn to Heaven)

Wall bang spot on T Spawn (Image via Valve || YouTube/Acehunter1)

Position yourself in T Spawn near the pipe area.

Aim between the two dots at the pipe, as shown in the image above.

Shoot with an AWP to get the best result.

This is among the best wall bang spots on Overpass for the players to kill campers near the Heaven area.

2) Wall bang spot on B bombsite (From B bombsite to Connector)

Wall bang spot on B site (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand near the pillar in B bombsite.

Aim at the wooden door, as shown in the image above.

Start tap shooting to kill an enemy in the connector.

This spot is effective for taking down enemies running through the connector area.

3) Wall bang spot on Monster water (From Monster to Pipe)

Wall bang spot on B site (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand near the monster water graffiti in B bombsite.

Aim at the mark as shown in the image above.

Start shooting to kill enemies passing through the Pipe region.

4) Wall bang spot on Short (From Short to B CT)

Wall bang spot on B Short (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand near the short in B site.

Aim at the particular point on the railing, as shown in the image above.

Start spamming or tap fire to kill.

This spot is useful in eliminating threats passing through B CT.

5) Wall bang spot on Connector (From Connector to Monster Water)

Wall bang spot on Connector (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand at the stairs' railing.

Place your crosshair at the point as shown in the image above.

Start shooting to get an instant headshot if the opponent standing near the Monster Water.

6) Wall bang spot on A site (From A site to Bathroom)

Wall bang spot on A site (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand near the Default in A site.

Aim at the point on Default, as shown in the image above.

Start tap firing to kill an enemy near the bathroom area.

These are some of the best wall bang spots on Overpass in CS2. It should be noted that these areas can prove pivotal in clutch scenarios or in determining the outcome of a round.

