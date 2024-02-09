CS2 weapon tier list: All guns ranked

A CS2 weapon tier list is key to determining how effective the game’s weaponry options are in the meta. Counter-Strike 2 offers players a plethora of weapons that play a huge role in determining the outcome of a round. To ensure a fair and vigorous gaming experience, the developers often make changes to the weapons in the title, including buffs and nerfs.
This article offers a CS2 weapon tier list based on the game's current meta.
Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.
CS2 weapon tier list: Guns ranked from best to worst
Valve has introduced 35 weapons in Counter-Strike 2. Some of these weapons are exceptionally good, while others lack in crucial departments.
This CS2 weapon tier list seeks to evaluate these weapons based on the following factors:
- Cost
- Damage output
- Recoil
- Pick rate
- Rate of fire
- Situational effectiveness
These weapons are categorized into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D, with S being the highest category and D the lowest.
S tier
The S tier comprises weapons that are very effective in almost every in-game situation and have a high picking rate in the current meta. These weapons can turn the tide of a match and are often used by high-ranked or professional players.
In this CS2 weapon tier list, the S-tier options are:
- AWP
- AK-47
- M4A4
- M4A1-S
- Desert Eagle
- USP-S
A tier
The A tier comprises weapons that are effective in many situations. These options are just below the S tier in overall power and impact.
In this weapon tier list, the A-tier options are:
- Glock-18
- FAMAS
- Tec-9
- Galil AR
- XM1014
- MAG-10
- SSG
B tier
The B tier comprises weapons that are good in some situations but are not as dominant or powerful as those in the higher tiers.
In this CS2 weapon tier list, the B-tier options are:
- AUG
- P250
- P290
- MP9
- MAG-7
- Dual Berettas
- Five-SeveN
- Zeus x27
C tier
The C tier comprises weapons that are lacking in some departments and can’t provide high-impact gameplay.
In this weapon tier list, the C-tier options are:
- MP5-SD
- Nova
- P2000
- P90
- SCAR-20
- MP7
- Negev
D tier
The D-tier options are the worst weapons in the Counter-Strike 2 meta and desperately need buffs.
In this CS2 weapon tier list, the D-tier options are:
- CZ75-Auto
- G3SG1
- PP-Bizon
- R8 Revolver
- SG 553
- UMP-45
- M249
It should be noted that this tier list could change depending on meta changes.
