CS2 weapon tier list: All guns ranked

A CS2 weapon tier list is key to determining how effective the game’s weaponry options are in the meta. Counter-Strike 2 offers players a plethora of weapons that play a huge role in determining the outcome of a round. To ensure a fair and vigorous gaming experience, the developers often make changes to the weapons in the title, including buffs and nerfs.

This article offers a CS2 weapon tier list based on the game's current meta.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

CS2 weapon tier list: Guns ranked from best to worst

Valve has introduced 35 weapons in Counter-Strike 2. Some of these weapons are exceptionally good, while others lack in crucial departments.

This CS2 weapon tier list seeks to evaluate these weapons based on the following factors:

Cost

Damage output

Recoil

Pick rate

Rate of fire

Situational effectiveness

These weapons are categorized into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D, with S being the highest category and D the lowest.

S tier

The AWP Gugnir (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The S tier comprises weapons that are very effective in almost every in-game situation and have a high picking rate in the current meta. These weapons can turn the tide of a match and are often used by high-ranked or professional players.

In this CS2 weapon tier list, the S-tier options are:

AWP

AK-47

M4A4

M4A1-S

Desert Eagle

USP-S

A tier

The Glock-18 Ramese's Reach (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The A tier comprises weapons that are effective in many situations. These options are just below the S tier in overall power and impact.

In this weapon tier list, the A-tier options are:

Glock-18

FAMAS

Tec-9

Galil AR

XM1014

MAG-10

SSG

B tier

The AUG Flame Jörmungandr (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The B tier comprises weapons that are good in some situations but are not as dominant or powerful as those in the higher tiers.

In this CS2 weapon tier list, the B-tier options are:

AUG

P250

P290

MP9

MAG-7

Dual Berettas

Five-SeveN

Zeus x27

C tier

The MP5-SD Autumn Twilly (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The C tier comprises weapons that are lacking in some departments and can’t provide high-impact gameplay.

In this weapon tier list, the C-tier options are:

MP5-SD

Nova

P2000

P90

SCAR-20

MP7

Negev

D tier

The CZ75-Auto Syndicate (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The D-tier options are the worst weapons in the Counter-Strike 2 meta and desperately need buffs.

In this CS2 weapon tier list, the D-tier options are:

CZ75-Auto

G3SG1

PP-Bizon

R8 Revolver

SG 553

UMP-45

M249

It should be noted that this tier list could change depending on meta changes.

