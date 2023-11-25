CS2 shotgun tier list: All Counter-Strike 2 shotguns ranked from best to worst

In Counter-Strike 2, shotguns are often overshadowed by weapons like the AK-47 and M4A4. However, within this overlooked category lies untapped strategic potential. Each option features a moderate-to-large spread and is reliable primarily during close-quarter combat. Despite their limited range, shotguns’ formidable firepower and armor penetration offer the potential for instant kills.

This CS2 shotgun tier list has four distinct weapons - the Nova, XM1014, MAG-7, and Sawed-Off Shotgun.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The best Shotguns in Counter-Strike 2 tier, ranked

Despite their lack of popularity, Counter-Strike 2 shotguns should not be underestimated. Even the most modest shotgun offers a larger kill reward than the much more costlier weapons.

In addition, shotguns excel in close-quarter combat due to their wide spread and high damage output. Their ability to quickly eliminate multiple enemies in confined spaces makes them a valuable asset for defending objectives or clearing out tight areas.

Furthermore, shotguns can catch opponents off guard with their devastating stopping power, making them a formidable choice for aggressive playstyles and surprise attacks.

Here are all the shotguns available in Counter-Strike 2, ranked in tiers.

S tier: XM1014

The XM1014, or the automatic shotgun, stands out in the S tier of close-quarter efficiency. Its semi-automatic firing mechanism delivers a relentless barrage with a single trigger pull, making it the top choice for dominating opponents in aggressive engagements.

Despite its lack of range or sheer firepower, the weapon's ability to counter bombsite rushes makes it a strategic choice for defenders anticipating aggressive pushes.

Ideal for players who adopt an assertive playstyle and seek to dominate in confined spaces, the XM1014 remains a trusty option for those who understand the value of controlled aggression.

A tier: MAG-7

The MAG-7, a pump-action shotgun, is a great choice for players who favor methodical and calculated engagements. Despite its pump-action mechanism introducing a brief delay, the weapon makes up for it with its heightened damage output, making it ideal for holding strategic positions and securing one-shot kills at close range.

Exclusive to the CT side and priced at $1300, the MAG-7 boasts the highest armor penetration and damage among shotguns, positioning it as a high-risk, high-reward option.

B tier: Nova

Nestled in the middle of the shotgun tiers, the Nova offers a balance between firing speed and power in Counter-Strike 2. Priced at $1050, it is the early-game choice for economic efficiency and is great in the short-to-medium range.

While lacking armor penetration, the Nova excels in early rounds, particularly in tight corridors and areas that can catch opponents off-guard.

C tier: Sawed-Off

Concluding the shotgun tier list is the Sawed-Off, a compact weapon demanding a calculated approach for unparalleled close-quarter effectiveness in Counter-Strike 2.

Sacrificing range for devastating impact at point-blank proximity, the Sawed-Off transforms tight corridors into lethal hunting grounds. Though its application is niche, requiring strategic positioning and an audacious approach, its potential to turn the tide in an instant makes it a weapon of choice for those who thrive on chaos.

Priced at $1100, the Sawed-Off offers a T-side alternative to the MAG-7. Despite challenges like inaccuracy and long reload time, its potential for single-hit kills makes it a viable option for terrorist players aiming to create early-game disruptions.

Ambushing expectations in rank mode

Even in the top CS2 ranks, the element of surprise is a strategic advantage while using shotguns. Players sometimes underestimate the unexpected presence of a good soldier armed with a shotgun.

The inherent kill rewards and cost-effectiveness of shotguns also offer a lifeline in eco rounds, presenting a strategic advantage for players navigating economy crunches in Counter-Strike 2.

The XM1014 and MAG-7 emerge as heavy hitters, each catering to distinct styles of engagement. The Nova, a reliable all-rounder, offers adaptability without compromising budget constraints. The Sawed-Off, a wildcard, stands as a calculated risk for those seeking to redefine the narrative at point-blank range.