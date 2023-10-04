Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Aim guide: Tips to improve your core gunplay mechanics

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), the latest upgrade over Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), is finally here, and players are now grinding the title's many game modes. Valve has introduced many new mechanics in CS2. Notably, the Source 2 Engine has successfully overhauled gunplay in the game, giving fans a new feel when picking gunfights.

This article offers five tips for CS2 players to improve their gunplay mechanics.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Gunplay elements to master in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Master recoil

Recoil is an essential weapon mechanic in all competitive games, including Counter-Strike 2. The ability to control a weapon's recoil upon firing shots can be the difference between winning or losing a fight. While Valorant has a random recoil pattern on its guns, CS2 weapons follow a strict pattern that you can master.

You can head to practice maps or workshop ranges to master each weapon's pattern and transfer them to your competitive matches. Moreover, learning different recoil patterns will enable you to pick up more weapons from the CS2 arsenal.

Practice counter-strafing

Strafing and counter-strafing are essential skills you can add to your list if you want to master Counter-Strike 2. Both can enhance your gunplay, especially when picking multiple fights. Counter-strafing targets are harder to hit, but you will also gain more maneuverability when using this tactic.

Much like practicing recoils, you can also master counter-strafing with bots or in Deathmatches against real targets.

Combining utility with your fights

Utilities can make a significant impact on your fights in CS2. Unlike Valorant, the game allows you to use every utility piece from your arsenal. This means all players in the lobby have access to flash grenades, frag grenades, molotovs, and smokes. You can combine these abilities with your kit before a gunfight to get the best possible outcome.

For example, flashbangs can clear out certain angles before you peek. This will blind your opponent, and nine times out of 10, you will secure a kill. Grenades can also be used to flush out enemies from tight spots, allowing you to pick them off quickly.

Pick weapons according to your role

Counter-Strike 2 offers a wide range of weapons that you can choose according to your playstyle. If you prefer playing long-range, the AWP might be the perfect pick for you. Similarly, if you like entering the site first while clearing close angles, you can go for SMGs. Picking weapons according to your role can dramatically increase your chances of winning a gunfight.

Team Deathmatch and the Casual playlist are great places to start if you are looking for a role that suits you in Counter-Strike 2.

Avoid crouching

When aiming in competitive games like Counter-Strike 2, crouching can drastically improve your recoil management during gunfights. However, it also makes you an easy target for the opponent. While crouching, you become incredibly stationary. This blocks you from performing other actions, such as strafing, and forces you to commit to a single firefight.

It is recommended not to crouch during a gunfight in CS2. Instead, pick angles with cover to play off during most engagements.

The tips above should help you master gunplay in Counter-Strike 2. While they are basic tips, they can impact your skills more with practice.