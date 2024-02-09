CS2 Map Tier List (February 2024)

Following the release of CS2’s A Call To Arms update in February 2024, many players worldwide have returned to this FPS title to experience its new content. The patch also brought a wide array of changes to the title's core gameplay mechanics, affecting smoke behavior, server tick rate, and more. However, Valve's 5v5 shooters' map pool has remained intact.

Each map in this game offers a unique set of challenges that add another layer of depth to it. Hence, without wasting any time, let’s take a look at the CS2 map tier list for February 2024 based on player experience, pick rate, and other parameters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

CS2 Map Tier List: All maps ranked from best to worst

Here are the tiers that will house the maps:

S

A

B

C

The S tier will contain the best map(s), while C will house the worst.

S tier

Presently, Anubis is the only map in the S tier on this CS2 map tier list.

Anubis

De_Anubis, popularly known as Anubis, is a community-created workshop map based in Egypt. Many players love it because it has a cultural reference to Ancient Egypt as well as a classic layout of two bomb sites and a Mid-area.

De_Anubis’ visibility is way superior to the other maps in the pool. Due to its vastness, there are numerous entry points to both of the bomb sites. Hence, players who prefer tactical gameplay over raw aim have a lot of opportunities to outplay their opponents during mid-round rotations or clutch situations.

Even though Anubis seems balanced for both CT and T-sides, it slightly favors the latter due to its multiple rotation points that might confuse CT players. These are some reasons why Anubis is in the CS2 map tier list’s S tier.

A tier

Right now, the following maps represent A tier in this CS2 map tier list:

Nuke

Overpass

Ancient

Nuke

De_Nuke or Nuke is a classic map in CS2. It was added in the very first iteration of the Counter-Strike franchise and has a distinct layout of its own. It's A bombsite is quite close to both the spawn (T and CT), and the B site is in its basement, boasting various entries to utilize.

Moreover, due to the map's distinct dynamics, gamers have a lot of areas to play around with and try different strategies. Nuke is heaven for players who prefer movement-based gameplay rather than slow and static gameplay. Moreover, the visibility on it is top-notch compared to other maps in this tier.

Players have to focus a lot on communication and map awareness rather than take a solo approach on this map. Even though it seems pretty balanced, the scales are slightly tipped toward the CT-sided players, as they tend to hold higher ground when defending bomb sites.

Overpass

De_Overpass, mostly known as Overpass, is a map based in Berlin, Germany. It doesn't have a lot of room for vertical gameplay compared to Nuke and Vertigo. But, similar to them, it has a classic layout, including two bomb sites alongside a Mid-area. Additionally, its Connector area plays a key role for both sides during mid-round rotations.

Having said that, taking control of this zone is very important on this map. Similar to Ancient, Overpass also has a lot of areas you can play around with. It will test the ability of players who prefer both aim-based and tactical gameplay.

Ancient

Ancient is one of the very few maps that can give you visual satisfaction. The map is built across an archeological site in the middle of a rainforest, which players tend to enjoy the most.

The map has a lot of corners suitable for lurking and collecting information about your enemies’ activities. Hence, any player who wants to rely on their raw aim without the help of any flash or other utilities will face a hard time since there are a plethora of angles to clear.

Due to its unique dynamics, players can use different strategies around the map. Ancient is one of the most picked maps in the current CS2 competitive scene. Hence, it belongs to the A tier.

B tier

The following maps are in the B tier of this CS2 map tier list:

Mirage

Inferno

Dust 2

Mirage

De-Mirage, popularly known as Mirage, is a map based in Morocco. It used to be a community map during the initial days of Counter-Strike. its Mid-area plays an integral role. Whichever side takes control of this region first tends to have the upper hand during mid-round activities.

Compared to the other options in the competitive pool, Mirage is one of the very few maps that have had the same meta for a long time. Hence, players in higher elos tend to avoid this map.

Inferno

De_Inferno, or Inferno, is a map based in Italy. It has a classic layout that includes two bombsites and two Mid-areas. Its Banana-area plays a key role. Players on both the CT and T-side tend to throw a shower of utilities to take control of this zone. Additionally, if the T-sided gamers are planning to execute in the A-bomb site, it’s essential to take early control of the second Mid-area.

Similar to Mirage, this map also falls under the static-meta category. Players have been using the same strategies for years. However, due to the implementation of the Source 2 engine, the gameplay experience it offers now is poor.

Numerous molly and smoke lineups used to be dependent on the Skybox. As the developers removed the Skybox concept for all the available map pools, players found it difficult to use certain lineups during mid-round rotations or retakes. Hence, this map belongs to the B Tier of the CS2 map tier list.

Dust 2

Dust 2 is the most iconic map in the history of the Counter-Strike franchise. In the earlier Counter-Strike tournaments, this used to be the top pick for most of the professionals. Unfortunately, it isn’t included in the current Active duty map pool of CS2.

This classic map has the simplest layout. It has only two points of entry to any bomb site. Dust 2 generally favors the T-sided players. It is typically played more by the participants who take a casual approach toward the game. It’s suitable for those who don’t prefer using a lot of utility and solely rely on their raw aim.

C tier

At the moment, here is the list of maps that fall under the C Tier category in this CS2 map tier list:

Office

Vertigo

Office

If you’re sick and tired of playing the classic Bomb Defusal maps, Office might be the perfect choice for you in CS2. It’s a US-based map and falls under the category of hostage rescue map alongside Italy. Competitive players tend to avoid these maps, as they don’t have the same depth and dynamic compared to some other options. However, this indoor map has a scenic beauty of its own.

Vertigo

De_Vertigo, mostly known as Vertigo, is a map based on an under-construction skyscraper in the USA. The CT-sided players spawn close to the B bomb site, and the T-sided contestants spawn on the floor under them.

Hence, judging from the complex dynamics of the map, one can say that CT-sided players have the biggest advantage here due to a hefty amount of higher ground. Moreover, they have been facing problems with broken hitboxes since the introduction of a new sub-tick rate concept.

Numerous CS2 professionals, including NiKo, have complained about the poor dynamics of this map. Additionally, even with the optimal audio settings, many of them still find it hard to determine enemy activities. Hence, this map belongs to the C-Tier in the CS2 map tier list.

Players need to remember that with the ever-changing meta and the future updates from Valve, this list will keep changing from time to time.

