10 best AUG skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best AUG skins in the game. Skins have become an integral part of the game, allowing players to customize their firearms. Their unique design and variety of colors are highly demanded in the community, which helps elevate the gaming experience. However, the best AUG skins depend on person-to-person and individual preferences.

This list will feature the ten best AUG skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From Akihabara Accept to Death by Puppy, here are the ten best AUG skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Akihabara Accept

AUG Akihabara Accept (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $3,712.33

Field-Tested $525.32

The Akihabara Accept is the most expensive among the best AUG skins. It depicts an anime holding a weapon on a blue and white background. It features an anime character holding a weapon on a blue and white background. Complemented by Japanese characters, this design adds a unique flair, creating an elegant aesthetic.

The skin has been a part of the Rising Sun Collection, which features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

2) Hot Rod

AUG Hot Rod (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $347.55

Field-Tested $496.48

The Hot Rod AUG skin has a minimalistic design and is among the best AUG skins on the list. The body is in a solid red color scheme without any funky design or images. It is for those who value a more professional and high-end polished look on their firearm.

The skin has been a part of the Assault Collection, which also features skins for M4A4 and other weapons.

3) Midnight Lily

AUG Midnight Lily (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $222.99

Field-Tested $202.34

The Midnight Lily AUG skin features a blooming lily throughout the body on a black background. Moreover, the color-changing paint enhances its visual appeal. It is for those who appreciate the contrast of delicate beauty and lethal power.

The skin has been a part of the St. Marc Collection since August 2019.

4) Flame Jörmungandr

AUG Flame Jörmungandr (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $238

Field-Tested $273

Unlike the other best AUG skins on the list, it has a unique intertwining pattern throughout the body. The design incorporates fiery orange, red, and yellow hues, creating a dynamic and eye-catching appearance. The unique design makes it a must-have for players who want to showcase their playstyle on the battlefield.

It has been a part of the Norse Collection since November 2019.

5) Bengal Tiger

AUG Bengal Tiger (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $32.36

Field-Tested $5.99

The Bengal Tiger AUG skin combines an orange, black, and white color scheme with black stripes that resemble the tiger’s fur. The design gives the impression of depth and texture on the firearm. This skin is an iconic choice that won’t dent the wallet.

The skin has been a part of the Esports 2014 Summer Collection since 2014.

6) Chameleon

AUG Chameleon (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $4.24

Field-Tested $2.24

The Chameleon skin has an amalgamation of mechanical and wildlife elements. The body has a depiction of a green chameleon with an open mouth staring at the barrel. It provides a wildlife charm that some players may find appealing.

It has been a part of the Phoenix Collection since 2014.

7) Stymphalian

AUG Stymphalian (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $4.92

Field-Tested $0.91

Stymphalian AUG is the most affordable among the best AUG skins. The body is adorned with the image of Greek Archers and birds. The design is made in brown and golden, giving an opulent vibe. For those on a budget, this skin provides a financial means without compromising the design factor.

8) Wings

AUG Wings (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $14.65

Field-Tested $15

Wings AUG skin features a wings design at the base of the firearm. With the nominal color of black and white, it grabs the attention of many players. The intricate wings pattern symbolizes a unique flair, which perfectly blends with the gaming environment without impacting the gameplay.

The skin has been a part of the Arms Deal Collection since Valve introduced it in August 2013.

9) Anodized Navy

AUG Anodized Navy (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $26.38

Minimal Wear $77.29

The Anodized Navy is the perfect option for making a blue-theme inventory among the best AUG skins list. Without any abstract or funky design, the entire firearm has a blue coating that is visually striking and interesting. The skin’s color is easily recognizable by the players and perfect for those who want to stand out in the community.

The skin has been a part of the Alpha Collection.

10) Death by Puppy

AUG Death by Puppy (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $8.35

Field-Tested $3.99

The Death by Puppy has the most unique design among the best on the AUG skin list. The body has a depiction of barking dogs in the multicolor scheme, which looks visually striking. The skin design is a great way to troll the enemy after taking them out.

The skin has been a part of the CS20 Collection since Valve introduced it in October 2019.

