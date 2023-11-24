CS2 SMG tier list: All Counter-Strike 2 SMGs ranked from best to worst

SMGs play an essential role in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)'s close-quarter combat and fast-paced gameplay. In the shooter, players must choose the right SMG for them during force buy rounds, anti-eco, or half buy rounds, especially in the MR12 scene. However, making this choice may not always be easy, considering the number of options available.

This article features a tier list of all the available SMGs ranked from best to worst.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) SMGs in a tier list

Valve has released a total of seven SMGs to enhance the close-range combat experience in CS2.

This article groups these SMGs into three tiers based on a few parameters:

Cost

Pick rate

Damage, Recoil control, etc.

Here are the three tiers:

S tier

A tier

B tier

S tier

MAC-10

Mac-10 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

This T-side exclusive is a great choice for players after winning the pistol round or if they want to force buy. With a price tag of $1050, it is the cheapest SMG one can buy in CS2.

The weapon boasts a high rate of fire and minimal movement accuracy. It’s suitable for players who prefer run-and-gun gameplay.

However, in case of long-range fights, this SMG can disappoint you, especially in terms of armor penetration, and tends to fail against the CT side. Its damage drop-off and overall inaccuracy are its main drawbacks.

Cost: $1050

$1050 Bullets per Magazine: 30

30 Bullets (Reserve): 100

100 Damage: 29

29 Rate of Fire: 800 Rounds Per Minute

800 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 12 meters

12 meters Reload Time: 2.6 seconds

MP9

MP9 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

With a minimal price of $1250, the MP9 is the go-to choice for Counter-Terrorists in second and bonus rounds. This mid-tier weapon is great for players who prefer a spray-and-pray type of approach to a match. It boasts a massive rate of fire.

However, the MP9 is not that effective in long-range fights due to its uncontrollable recoil. In terms of armor penetration, it's almost ineffective against adversaries with Kevlar and not fruitful in their full buy rounds.

Cost: $1250

$1250 Bullets per Magazine: 30

30 Bullets (Reserve): 120

120 Damage: 26

26 Rate of Fire: 857 Rounds Per Minute

857 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 16 meters

16 meters Reload Time: 2.1 seconds

A tier

MP7

MP7 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

Players who prefer SMGs with more damage and less recoil should use the MP7. With a hefty price tag of $1500, it is the second-most expensive weapon in the SMG category.

The MP7's low recoil and high damage allow players to achieve a two-headshot kill against any helmet-using adversary. However, its high damage drop-off in the distance makes it unplayable against opponents in full buy rounds. Furthermore, it has a high reload time that restricts its use in certain scenarios.

Cost: $1500

$1500 Bullets per Magazine: 30

30 Bullets (Reserve): 120

120 Damage: 29

29 Rate of Fire: 750 Rounds Per Minute

750 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 14 meters

14 meters Reload Time: 3.1 seconds

MP5-SD

MP5-SD is CS2 (Image via Valve)

The MP5-SD is an exceptional choice in force-buy or anti-eco rounds. This weapon was added in the previous iteration of the game, CS:GO, as a part of the August 2018 update. Players who like to lurk in anti-eco or bonus rounds mostly have it in their inventory.

However, similar to other SMGs, the MP5-SD also has a huge damage drop-off at a certain distance and is not effective in full-buy rounds.

Cost: $1500

$1500 Bullets per Magazine: 30

30 Bullets (Reserve): 120

120 Damage: 27

27 Rate of Fire: 750 Rounds Per Minute

750 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 15 meters

15 meters Reload Time: 3 seconds

P90

P90 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

Many players could opt for the P90 since it offers a larger magazine size. The weapon also has the highest rate of fire alongside the MP9.

The P90’s recoil is slightly controllable, even in the long range. Players who prefer a run-and-gun approach throughout a match might want to go for this weapon regardless of their economy.

However, with a hefty price of $2350, it's not worth every penny. At this cost, players could go for the Galil-AR, which costs $1700 but has utilities like smokes, flashes, or mollies.

Cost: $2350

$2350 Bullets per Magazine: 50

50 Bullets (Reserve): 100

100 Damage: 25

25 Rate of Fire: 857 Rounds Per Minute

857 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 10 meters

10 meters Reload Time: 3.3 seconds

B tier

UMP-45

UMP-45 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The UMP-45 is a powerful SMG obtainable by both the CT and T sides. This weapon offers the best armor penetration compared to other SMGs. Its very low price ($1200) makes it the ideal choice during force-buy rounds.

However, the UMP-45 has a slow rate of fire that makes it quite unplayable in some situations. Moreover, it is ineffective during the enemy's full buy rounds.

Cost: $1700

$1700 Bullets per Magazine: 25

25 Bullets (Reserve): 100

100 Damage: 35

35 Rate of Fire: 666 Rounds Per Minute

666 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 11 meters

11 meters Reload Time: 3.5 seconds

PP-Bizon

PP-Bizon in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The PP-Bizon, previously known as PP-19 Bizon, is the least-picked SMG. It has a massive magazine containing 64 bullets. With a price tag of $1400, this gun doesn’t cost much and helps sustain the in-game economy in CS2.

However, compared to other options in the category, the PP-Bizon has low damage and recoil. Moreover, it is only effective against unarmored opponents during their eco-rounds.

Cost: $1400

$1400 Bullets per Magazine: 64

64 Bullets (Reserve): 120

120 Damage: 27

27 Rate of Fire: 750 Rounds Per Minute

750 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 10 meters

10 meters Reload Time: 2.4 seconds

This sums up the tier list of all the SMGs available in Counter-Strike 2.