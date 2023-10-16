CS2 tips to control Banana on Inferno

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is live with all the maps from its prequel in a new and polished look. Inferno has one of the most competitive designs in the entire pool and requires a great amount of teamwork and utility usage to take control of certain areas like Banana, Top-Mid, Apps, and more. A brute force attack from the Terrorist side (T-Side) usually leads to the demise of the majority of the team at the hands of the Counter-Terrorist side (CT-Side).

Inferno is infamous for its narrow alleys and deep corners that can hide players from plain sight. CS2 players need to be vigilant of their surroundings and collect timely information from teammates to guess the approximate positioning of the enemy team to successfully secure kills and win rounds.

This article will highlight some of the best ways to take control of Banana on CS2’s Inferno.

Best Inferno Banana control tips and tricks for T-Side in CS2

You need to strategize and properly time every move to flawlessly execute an attack as T-Side. This tactical approach is the same for almost all maps and regions. However, there are a few methods that can be used to take over the Banana region on Inferno and minimize the risk of being shot at.

1) Flashbang over Banana

Inferno flashbang from T-Side over Banana (Image via CS2)

This is a simple lineup that can be performed at the start of the round. You will need to crouch-jump near the railing present on the side of the stairs and put your crosshair on the circular stop sign on the T-Ramp. Perform a simple jump-left click throw to deploy the flashbang. The nade will explode over the opening on Banana and blind anyone trying to hold and angle from CT-Side near the wooden crates.

2) Molotov on the wooden crates

Molotov on Banana (Image via Counter-Strike 2)

You can perform a simple left-click throw with a Molotov to set the entire area behind the wooden crates on fire. This will repel any defenders from holding the position and flush out any CT trying to hold a close angle.

You can now close the gap and move closer to B-Site while moving up to the wooden crates and half-wall.

3) Grenade/Molotov on Sandbags

Grenade/ Molotov on Sandbags (Image via Counter-Strike 2)

After reaching the half-wall, you can spam grenades and Molotovs from behind and bounce them off the wall corner to flush out anyone hiding behind Sandbags. This will force any CT player to vacate the area or face the full force of the Terrorist side flooding the area. This is a great way to establish complete control over the entire Banana region on Inferno.

4) Pop flash over half-wall

Flashbang over half-wall (Image via Counter-Strike 2)

You can also perform a right-click throw with a flashbang over the half-wall to disorient enemies in the close corners and peek out to collect some free kills. This flash also blinds anyone trying to hold the corner near the entry to B-Site in front of Sandbags. This can also be done to help a teammate take a swing around the corner and annihilate the bling CT players.

Best Inferno Banana control tips and tricks for CT-Side in CS2

CT-Side players face a major disadvantage as the team needs to split up and defend two different bomb sites on the map.

However, the map compensates for this and provides the CT team with various angles to hold that can rake in multiple kills with a single spray. Here are a few methods to help you maintain control of Banana on CS2’s Inferno as a defender:

1) Flashbang over half-wall

CT-Side flashbang over half-wall (Image via Counter-Strike 2)

At the start of the round, you can go near the wooden crates and throw a simple flashbang over the half-wall. This will blind any rushing T-Side players and help you or your teammate score easy kills. If you have a better spawn location, you can utilize this flash to peek around the wooden crate yourself and secure some eliminations.

2) Grenade over half-wall

CT-Side grenade over half-wall (Image via Counter-Strike 2)

Similar to the flashbang, you can throw a simple grenade over the half-wall and eat away a chunk of the enemy’s health trying to enter Banana.

This can be improvised by bringing along a teammate to spam a flash and two grenades simultaneously. If your timing is on the dot, you might even get some free kills with CS2's utility alone.

3) Incendiary near Wooden crates

CT-Side Molotov for Banana (Image via Counter-Strike 2)

This is a situational utility that can be used if you gain information about the T-Side taking control of Banana. Throw the nade in a way that it bounces off the right side of the Banana Alley so that the fire spreads evenly behind the half-wall to flush out enemy players. This will also deal an ample amount of damage to either initiate a fight or force the enemies to retreat.

4) Grenade from Mid-Top

CT-Side grenade from Mid-Top (Image via Counter-Strike 2)

If you have a favorable spawn, you can go through A-Arch to Mid-Top and throw a simple grenade toward T-Ramp. Timing this nade correctly can deal a massive amount of damage to the T-Side players trying to push out of the area and take control of Banana. This will help your teammates in B-Site secure kills, as the enemies would be weaker due to the initial nade damage.

These are some of the simplest methods to take control of the Banana region in CS2’s Inferno map. You can try different variations of the same to fit your playstyle and time it as required to fit the flow of the match.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and CS2 map guides.