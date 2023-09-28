Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Mirage window smoke guide

The iconic map, Mirage, has remained one of the popular alternatives for players to pick from the current Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) map pool. Like any other map, attaining mid control is paramount for the Terrorist side as it allows them to deny critical information to the Counter-Terrorists while also letting them pivot in the right direction.

The Mirage window smoke is a staple for establishing mid control. This is usually accompanied by short or connector smoke, alongside flashes, to keep any aggression in check. This article provides the appropriate smoke lineups for the same.

CS2 Mirage window smoke lineup

You can use multiple lineups to throw the Mirage window smoke from the T Spawn in Counter-Strike 2. However, the lineup for the easiest one is as follows:

Crouch next to the trash can in the spawn and place your crosshair at the antenna above the rightmost ledge. Subsequently, crouch-walk forward and jump-throw the smoke as your crosshair is about to touch the building. With some practice, you can consistently land it in the window.

Window smoke can also be thrown from behind the mid cart. Position the crosshair at the top of the antenna and proceed forward. Release the smoke grenade right before you hit the cart.

CS2 Mirage short smoke lineup

For the short smoke, move close to the bin and aim your crosshair at the door's height on the rightmost part of the red building. Afterward, jump-throw the smoke, and it covers the entire short side.

CS Mirage connector smoke lineup

You can also throw the short smoke on the Mirage map from the exact location you used for the previous ones. You must aim at the carpet's lower right corner and then jump-throw the smoke grenade. It will land precisely at the bottom of the Connector, providing plenty of leeway to maneuver in the mid area.

CS2 jump-throw bind

Here is the console command that you will have to enter for the purpose of jump-throw binding (Image via Valve)

You can follow the following instructions to create a jump-throw bind in Counter-Strike 2 by using a config file. You essentially need to paste the following code in a console one after another:

alias "+boing" "+jump"

alias "+ding" "-attack; -attack2"

alias "+dong" "-jump"

bind X "+boing; +ding; +dong" (replace X with the key/button that you wish to use)

This binding will help you throw perfect Smoke grenades.

List of maps in Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 features various maps that you can choose from (Image via Valve)

You can play a total of nine maps in the CS2 Competitive mode:

Dust 2

Office

Mirage

Overpass

Vertigo

Ancient

Inferno

Nuke

Anubis

Dust 2 and Office are part of the Reserve Group and Hostage Group, respectively, and hence, these are not in the current competition map pool.