Counter-Strike 2 features some of the best wall bang spots on Mirage, enabling players to eliminate opponents without confrontation. Players can gain an advantage by using these spots to attack enemies who are hiding or camping behind cover. The best wall bang spots on Mirage are also helpful in revealing their presence and movement without directly exposing oneself.

On that note, this article will feature some of the best wall bang spots on Mirage in CS2.

Here are the best wall bang spots on Mirage in CS2

1) Wall bang spot on B bombsite (Kitchen to Jail area)

Wall bang spot on B bombsite (Kitchen to Jail area) (Image Via Valve || YouTube/CS Tactice)

To get the best wall bang spots on Mirage, players have to follow the instructions:

Get into the Kitchen and stand near the grease stain spot.

Align the crosshair with the dot at the wooden window, as shown in the above image.

Then tap fire or spam the spot to kill an enemy while remaining covert.

This effective spam spot can secure a kill or inflict significant damage on the enemy, providing valuable information about their location.

2) Wall bang spot on B bombsite ( B bombsite to Kitchen)

Wall bang spot on B bombsite (B bombsite to Kitchen) (Image via Valve || YouTube/CS Tactice)

Position yourself at the B bombsite near the trash.

Aim your crosshair at the wooden window of the kitchen, as shown in the above image.

Then, start shooting to take down the enemy with a headshot.

This spot will help you to take down enemies if they are camping or rotating through the kitchen area.

3) Wall bang spot on A bombsite (Ticket to A bombsite)

Wall bang spot on A bombsite (Ticket to A bombsite) (Image via Valve || YouTube/CS Tactice)

Stand near the corner of the Ticket area.

Aim at the line engraved on the Ticket, as shown in the above image.

Initiate spamming as the enemy tries to defuse the bomb.

This spot is useful for the post-plant situation on A site to take 1v1 or 1v2 fights efficiently.

4) Wall bang spot on Palace (Under Palace to Palace)

Wall bang spot on Palace (Under Palace to Palace) (Image via Valve || YouTube/CS Tactice)

Stand under the Palace near the ladder.

Aim at the dark spot, as shown in the above image.

Then spam to damage the enemy or even kill them.

The wall bang from the Palace is among the best wall bang spots on Mirage, as it helps to kill an enemy if the palace is smoked off.

5) Wall bang spot on Palace (Palace Interior to Palace Balcony corner)

Wall bang spot on Palace (Palace Interior to Palace Balcony Corner) (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand near the last door of the pillars.

Aim at the door, as shown in the above image.

Then, start spamming to kill an enemy hiding near the Outside corner of the Palace.

This is a good location to catch enemies who may be taking cover in the vicinity of the Palace Balcony Corner.

6) Wall bang spot on A market (A market to Shop window)

Wall bang spot on A market (A market to shop window) (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand at the corner of the gate in A market.

Aim your crosshair at the spot as shown in the above image.

Then tap or spray to kill an enemy peeking from the shop window.

This location provides a clear shot of the enemy, who may be aiming from the shop window.

These are some of the best wall bang spots on Mirage that players may find beneficial. From instantly taking down enemies to inflicting significant damage, these wall bang spots are sure to help players achieve ultimate victory.

