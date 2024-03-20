5 most expensive CS2 skins

Apart from featuring cerebral gameplay, teamwork, and raw aiming skills, collecting expensive CS2 skins is something Counter-Strike players are fond of. While most of the skins from CS:GO have carried over to its next iteration, some have become more expensive. Ranging from weapon skins to expensive stickers, Agent skins to Cases, Valve offers a plethora of collectibles for the CS2 fans to cherish.

The market offers numerous expensive skins, leading to potential confusion among players regarding their relative prices. Hence, in this article, we’ll provide an in-depth list of the five most expensive CS2 skins available in the tactical shooter’s market.

NOTE: The article is based on pricing and is ranked in ascending order. Additionally, parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Ranking the top five expensive CS2 skins

5) M9 Bayonet / Karambit / Butterfly (Emerald/Sapphire/Ruby)

Price: $8,000 - $25,000

Emerald Butterfly (Image via Valve)

Starting the list of our most expensive CS2 skins are any Emerald/Sapphire/Ruby variants of Bayonet, Karambit, or Butterfly knives. Usually, a decent variant of Bayonet/Karambit/Butterfly costs around $1000 to $5000.

However, if players are targeting a fancy and fashionable Emerald, Sapphire, or Ruby variant, it will surely put a dent in their wallet. While Emerald and Sapphire variants of the knives have a price of up to $25,000, Ruby costs a little less and starts from around $8,000.

4) Sport Gloves: Pandora’s Box / Vice

Price: $15,000 - $50,000

Pandora's Box (Image via Valve)

The developers introduced this alluring Glove during the Glove Case update in CS2’s previous iteration. These skins feature bright colors with distinct patterns and are one of a kind.

The FN (Factory New) Pandora’s box costs over $45,000. However, for players who seek the same feeling as Pandora’s Box but hesitate to spend the extra cash, Vice would be the perfect option for them. Seeing how rare and pricey these skins get over time, it definitely falls under one of the expensive CS2 skins.

3) Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore

Price: $40,000 - $200,000+

Souvenir AWP Dragonlore (Image via Valve)

AWP Dragon Lore is a classic fan-favorite skin, and seeing how most professionals used this skin during their CS:GO days, it definitely falls under one of the best and most expensive CS2 skins of all time.

The Dragon Lore souvenir variant can be exclusively obtained by opening the Cobblestone Collection Case. While the Factory new variant costs around $200,000 or more and is likely to dent your wallet, the other cheapest variants cost around $40,000.

Being one of the rarest skins in Counter-Strike history, there are very few Souvenir variants left, which is why it has such an expensive price tag.

2) AK-47 Case Hardened Blue Gem (Pattern #661)

Price: $50,000 - $1million+

AK-47 Case hardened Blue Gem (Image via Valve)

AK-47 Case Hardened Blue Gem, specifically the pattern number 661, is one of the rarest weapon skins in the history of Counter-Strike. In January 2024, one of the players listed the first ever FN (Factory New) edition of this aforementioned AK-47 skin.

While some of the variants are listed above $50,000, this very pattern with the Factory New condition is valued at over $1 million. However, as there’s no such confirmation from the seller about the pricing, some skin collectors are even willing to purchase this skin for above $2 million and can be counted under the list of most expensive CS2 skins.

1) Karambit Case Hardened Blue Gem (Pattern #387)

Price: Above $1.5 million

Karambit Case Hardened Blue Gem (Image via Valve)

Being one of the rarest knives of all time, the Karambit Case Hardened Blue Gem Pattern number 387 showcases the epitome of CS2 knives. Adding this exceptional skin to an inventory is every player’s dream who has the tiniest bit of idea about rare CS2 skins.

Moreover, this knife was initially introduced in 2016, costing around $100,000. However, its price increased gradually over time and is worth more than $1.5 million. In 2023, a kid made $169,000 in CS:GO by selling this very skin, hitting the jackpot. Judging by its rarity, it falls under one of the rarest and most expensive CS2 skins of all time.

