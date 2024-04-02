The PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 has reached its conclusion. This event was the first Counter-Strike 2 Major, wherein a total of 32 teams participated to compete for the trophy and a prize pool of $1,250,000. Every team gave it their all, but NAVI emerged on top, winning the first CS2 Major.

While as a team NAVI may have bested them all, other players also who shined bright in the event. Here are five such players who were showing peak performance during PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Best players in PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024

1) m0NESY

m0NESY of G2 Esports (Image via Blast)

Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov is G2 Esports' AWPer. He has been with the team since January 2022 and was the biggest reason for G2's good run in PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024.

He showcased superstar-level performance and consistently carried G2 through tough scenarios. If not for his performance, they would've likely been out in the Elimination Stage. Despite his world-class plays, G2 lost to NAVI in the semis.

2) jL

jL lifting the trophy for NAVI (Image via X/NAVI)

Justinas "jL" Lekavicius was NAVI's star. The rifler had an excellent impact on the team and created high frag opportunities consistently.

Another factor that made him a star was his clutches; many of them were in the team's deciding matches. His flawless performance was one of the reasons NAVI lifted the trophy, for which he was awarded the tournament's MVP.

3) donk

Team Spirit's donk (Image via ESL)

While Danil "donk" Kryshkovets and his team were knocked out early, his performance in Copenhagen was one to watch out for. He took the role of entry fragger/rifler for Team Spirit. Although his team only made it to the QF, his absurd stats were proof of his skills.

He had excellent entry fragging and constant impact with high average damage per round (ADR). He was undoubtedly Team Spirit's best player and a key reason for their success this year and at the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024.

4) frozen

frozen of FaZe Clan (Image via PGL)

David "frozen" Cernansky was the finalist of the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024. While his team lost in the end, he was the most consistent player on the roster.

He took up the role of rifler for FaZe Clan at the event and excelled at it. With crucial clutches and high-impact fragging in pivotal rounds, he was surely in the running for MVP. He showed an excellent individual display of talent along with sublime teamwork

5) XANTARES

XANTARES of Eternal Fire (Image via PGL)

Another individual player who shined was Ismailсan "XANTARES" Dortkardes. Eternal Fire's rifler was the key reason for his team's incredible run. He made history with EF as the first Turkish team in the playoffs.

Along with his teammate Wicadia, the duo executed extremely efficient entry fragging with ease. XANTARES also converted many unwinnable rounds for the team and consistently top-fragged throughout the event.

