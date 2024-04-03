"Counter-Strike's pathetic": Shroud calls out Valve while talking about third-party CS2 servers like FACEIT on stream

Former CS:GO player Michael "Shroud" recently called out Counter-Strike while talking about third-party servers like FACEIT being the preferred mode to play CS2 for many fans. It is no secret that these servers have attracted a lot of players due to their strict anti-cheat systems and other features that make them attractive for competitive play.

Shroud, who is known for being one of the top FPS streamers on Twitch, publicly called Counter-Strike "pathetic" for letting these servers provide a better experience than official matchmaking..

During his latest broadcast, the content creator told his audience that the existence of servers like FACEIT sets a bad precedent, claiming that they make the developer, Valve, stop attempting to improve the game on their own. He said:

"But it's more of just setting a precedent, just like, I don't know, it's pathethic. Counter-Strike's pathetic. The fact that they are being ran by third parties, and they don't give a f*ck. They [Valve] just let them run it all day, and they don't even want to try."

Shroud says CS2 is a great game, calls out Counter-Strike for letting FACEIT and other third-party servers provide better experience

Custom-made servers for Counter-Strike are nothing new, and FACEIT has been a popular way to play CS2 since the CS:GO days. There is a sizeable part of the community that prefers to play solely on such servers to avoid cheaters, among other things.

During Shroud's recent Twitch livestream, an audience member asked him for his opinion on FAECIT. The former Counter-Strike professional noted that there is nothing wrong with the server and that it has becoming a defining characteristic of the game:

"What is wrong with FACEIT? Honestly, nothing. FACEIT kind of the reason why Counter-Strike is f*cking, ESEA and FACEIT, I guess ESEA is kind of FACEIT now, that's the reason CS is CS!"

However, he noted that the contiuous success of such servers sets a precedent:

"That's more of a precendent thing, like, making a point."

Shroud further noted that CS2 is a very good game, despite its glitches:

"The game is fun, Counter-Strike is a great game CS2 is f*cking incredible. Besides the glitching sh*t where you have to like jump up on those boxes you could glitch out. That's pretty bad right now, but the game is great. Just, yeah."

In other news, CS2 just had its first ever PGL Major in Copenhagen, with NAVI being crowned the champions. The tournament ran smoothly except for an incident during the quarterfinals when protestors crashed the stage.