CSGOEmpire issues apology for disrupting CS2 PGL Major Copenhagen.

In a shocking turn of events, CSGOEmpire issued a formal apology for their role in disrupting the CS2 PGL Major Copenhagen. The incident, which occurred during a highly anticipated quarter-final match between G2 Esports and MOUZ, saw protestors storm the stage in protest of G2 Esports' partnership with CSGORoll, a gambling site embroiled in controversy over alleged user scams.

The first such protest of its kind, the unfortunate scenario ended in legal authorities being called and many of the protestors leaving the venue in handcuffs. This unexpected turn of events not only halted the crucial playoff match but also cast a shadow over the entire esports tournament.

CSGOEmpire apologizes for disrupting CS2 PGL Major Copenhagen

On their official X handle, CSGOEmpire shared a message with the title:

"We're sorry."

CSGOEmpire has issued a formal apology for their role in disrupting the recent G2 vs MOUZ CS2 PGL Major Copenhagen. Back in March, the company orchestrated a protest targeting G2 Esports' controversial partnership with CSGORoll, a gambling site whose owner is accused of scamming users. The protest involved storming the stage during a crucial quarter-final match between G2 Esports and MOUZ, bringing the match to a standstill for a while.

The organization acknowledges that its message, while intended to highlight the issue of scamming in esports, was ultimately misdirected. They recognize that Valve and the wider Counter-Strike community are entirely separate entities from these gambling websites.

By disrupting the Major, CSGOEmpire admits to punishing the wrong people and causing unnecessary inconvenience to players and fans. They state their commitment to finding new channels to make their voices heard. This includes pursuing legal routes, to keep the general players out of harm's way. They mentioned on the X post:

"We will make our voice heard through other channels, taking legal routes, and we will do things the right way instead of causing hurt and inconvenience to players of the game."

Their focus seems to have shifted towards a more legitimate approach, aiming to tackle the issue through official means.

CSGOEmpire to move gambling customers over to new platform

In a move that suggests a potential shift in focus, the betting and gambling organization also announced plans to migrate their gambling customers to a new platform entirely. In the same X post, they mentioned:

"We will also soon move our gambling customers over to Duel.com, our upcoming crypto casino, which will be unrelated to Valve or Counter-Strike. While our mission will always continue, it will now take on a different form."

Duel.com, their upcoming crypto casino, will operate independently of Valve and Counter-Strike, distancing themselves from the controversy surrounding esports gambling regulations. This separation suggests that CSGOEmpire might be looking to broaden its target audience and revenue streams beyond the realm of Counter-Strike and skin wagering.

When asked by a user on X whether this is similar to the exit scam done by HypeDrop, the channel was quick to reply.

Empire's apology and platform shift raise several questions about the future of esports gambling regulation and how best to protect players from potential scams.

Their commitment to legal action against CSGORoll suggests a potential turning point in the industry, while their move to Duel.com indicates a broader strategic shift. Whether this appeases the Counter-Strike community and authorities remains to be seen, but CSGOEmpire's actions have undoubtedly sparked a conversation about responsibility within the esports gambling landscape.